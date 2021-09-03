Divinópolis City Hall changes again the schedule of vaccine application sites – DiviNews.com

According to information from the Municipality of Divinópolis, which justifies the changes as a way to speed up the immunization of the population, this Friday, at the drive thru of the Administrative Center, there will be application of a second dose of Astrazeneca from 8 am to 12 pm. At the same place, from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm, a second dose of Coronavac will be applied. Throughout the day, from 8 am to 4 pm, at Divinópolis Clube, a second dose of Coronavac will be applied. For this same day, the application of a total of 1,685 doses is scheduled.

On Saturday (4), there will be application of a second dose of Coronavac, at the drive thru of the Administrative Center, from 8 am to 4 pm. At Divinópolis Clube, the application of a second dose of Astrazeneca will take place from 8:00 am to 12:00 pm. On this day, the application of a total of 1,413 doses is scheduled.

The vaccination that would take place on Sunday, September 5th, was brought forward to the 3rd, at Divinópolis, according to the guidelines above in this text.

On Monday (6/9) there will be application of a second dose of Astrazeneca, in the drive thru of the Administrative Center and in the drive of the Divinópolis Clube, from 8 am to 4 pm. For this day, the application of a total of 1,509 doses is scheduled.

On Tuesday (7/9) the application of the second dose will take place, from 8 am to 4 pm, in the three drives thru. In the Administrative Center and Divinópolis Clube there will be application of Astrazeneca and in the City Hall the immunizing agent applied will be Pfizer. On this day, the application of a total of 2,437 doses is scheduled.

