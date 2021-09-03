Doctors, delegates and auditors react and want an end to the constitutional reduction

The disclosure of the super salaries of 100 health workers who earn over R$ 70 thousand, with phantom shifts [nos mesmos dias, nos mesmos horários e em até três locais diferentes], as denounced by deputies in the plenary of the Legislative Assembly and even on the Transparency Portal, generated indignation from categories that should have earned R$35,000/month and had their salaries reduced due to the constitutional reducer that created the ceiling of R$24,000, which is the government of Renan Filho (MDB).

Professionals from the affected categories such as doctors, Civil Police delegates, income tax auditors, tax auditors and others with a legal career claim that “the super salaries of Health became a case of police”. They are studying the possibility of filing a collective action in order to recover salaries.

The categories demand explanations from the state government and from the state secretary of Health, Alexandre Ayres, after deputies Davi Maia (DEM), Cabo Bebeto (PTC) and Dudu Ronaldo (PSDB) denounced in the plenary of the state legislature that “a binge is taking place with public money in health that sponsor salaries of maharajas for super servers”.

Deputies estimate that there is a select group of 100 health workers with salaries above R$ 50 thousand, a reality quite different from most doctors who work in public hospitals in the capital and interior and earn less than R$ 30 thousand. Most of the doctors with public examinations from the State Department of Health have a salary of less than R$ 20 thousand.

The president of the Physicians Union, Marcos Holanda, who works at the State General Hospital (HGE), confessed that he has a salary of R$ 8,000/month. He is away from the shifts at the State General Hospital due to union activity, but makes visits provided for during work schedules. “It is at least strange for us to know that there are colleagues working in public hospitals and with salaries above the constitutional reduction”, said the leader of the 10,000 doctors in Alagoas.

“It’s hard to believe that some colleagues earn more than R$70,000 to work shifts in a row in three different places, on the same day and at the same time. If this is true it is an illegal act. It’s wrong,” Holland said. When asked how much he earns to work as a surgeon in public hospitals, the president of Sindmédico said that “my salary is just over R$8,000, it was reduced by R$2,000 because my work was reduced due to union activity” .

However, he revealed that as a doctor he earns more than R$50,000 for working in three private medical institutions and in all of them he has shifts at different times and days. He explained that the lack of public examination in health also generates some distortions in the hiring of professionals, “tidy up” and other practices that are not counted as advantages of the labor legislation.

“For this reason, the union requires public tenders, legal and transparent hiring of employees, even for services rendered. End precarious hiring and situations like these super wages. Most doctors do not live this reality”. He argues that the state needs to implement “serious” health management.

The leader of the doctors “stranges” the fact that there is a select group of professionals with salaries above R$ 70 thousand, with simultaneous shifts in three different places. He also wants to know how “some” colleagues manage to earn up to four times more than Governor Renan Filho (MDB), who implemented a constitutional ceiling of just over R$ 24,000 in the state public service. There is registration in the Doctors Union of professionals who work in different public hospitals and also work at different times and earn less than R$30,000.

They shouldn’t because the state executive has a wage reducer. Another interesting detail: some professionals from the select group of employees with super salaries have always been far from the union. After the accusations, there are many people regularizing unionization. The president of the organization prefers not to comment on the matter. But he admits that the union’s management is studying the possibility of filing a lawsuit in court against the wage reduction that today, in practice, does not exist for some employees.

The issue will be discussed with the union leadership.

ADEPOL

The 150 delegates from Alagoas since 2015 are fighting against the salary reduction. They say they should be receiving just over R$35,000 for having a legal career. The constitutional reducer imposed a salary of R$ 24,000 on the category. The president of the Association of Delegates, Antônio Carlos Lessa, said that his organization and the Union of Delegates are willing to sign a collective action with other servers against the salary cap.

“How do some health workers manage to receive over R$ 70 thousand in supposedly phantom shifts and we live with monthly salary losses that exceed R$ 11 thousand/month of the salary of R$ 24 thousand?” Questions the delegate who has worked for 37 years.

Due to the lack of delegates in 102 municipalities, the processes are proceeding slowly. It is estimated that more than 40,000 inquiries are stopped, because delegates are forced to work in up to five municipalities with no overtime and no additional on-call as the doctors receive. The category says that it is humanly impossible to account for the inquiries that multiply day by day.

“As of September 1st, our category will not work without receiving the bonuses for shifts, overtime, we will demand compatible work hours and a public contest for delegates. Enough, we’ve already negotiated and so far nothing has been resolved”, said the president of Adepol, recalling that the decision for the category took place 15 days ago. Lessa receives the constitutional ceiling and claims that he loses R$ 13 thousand monthly.

“This is the award I receive for having dedicated my life to public safety. My reality is that of dozens of colleagues”, he lamented. SINDFISCO The State Treasury’s income tax and fiscal auditors should have maturities compatible with those of the state auditors in the country, something around R$ 35,000/month.

Due to the salary ceiling of the state Executive, they have the lowest salary in the country: they receive the same salary as the government, R$ 24,000/month. “In Health, some public employees are paid for shifts that cannot effectively be fulfilled [por ser no mesmo horário, no mesmo dia e em três locais diferentes]. This is a crime of administrative misconduct and misappropriation of public money. What is happening at the State Department of Health is a case of the police”, said the president of the Union of Income Inspectors, Irineu Torres. Sindfisco is studying legal mechanisms to file a joint action with other harmed categories against the wage reduction.

“In addition to the Legislative Assembly, society, public servants and we want explanations about the spree of shifts that generate salaries above R$ 70 thousand in state health.” Torres says that the Renan Filho administration has management problems with civil servants in all sectors. “Look at the case of military widows who receive 50% less than they should receive from pensions due to misinterpretation; Alagoas Previdência, which handles the management of the money collected from civil servants, does not have any civil servants with public examinations. There, all are commissioned employees and in other bodies irregularities of this type multiply”, said the president of Sindfisco.

FEDERAL INSPECTION

Deputy Davi Maia (DEM) filed, on Wednesday (25), with the State (MPE), Federal (MPF) and Accounts (MPC) Public Ministry, in addition to the Federal Police (PF) and Federal Comptroller General (CGU), the denunciations he made in the plenary of the Legislative Assembly against the State Department of Health (Sesau).

He cited possible payments of super salaries, illegal accumulation of positions and recurring cases of fraud in shifts in units under the responsibility of the ministry. After the avalanche of complaints in the Legislative Assembly (ALE), occurrences of super salaries, phantom shifts and possibly irregular accumulations of positions within the State Department of Health, the board of directors promises to install a facial electronic point in all units, within the deadline maximum of 30 days. The measure was adopted a week after the first complaint in this regard was made by Deputy Davi Maia (DEM).

The target was the Executive Secretary of Health of Alagoas, Marcos André Ramalho, suspected of receiving a monthly average of more than R$ 70 thousand this year. The amount was paid, according to the congressman, for shifts that were not fulfilled and with federal money to fight Covid-19.

On social networks, the Secretary of State for Health, Alexandre Ayres, who, until now, had not commented on the accusations made by the deputy, said that he ordered the immediate investigation into what they consider to be allegations of accumulation of shifts in the health units. health and also the installation of the device that records the employees’ time by facial recognition. Despite taking this attitude, Alexandre Ayres denied any type of irregularity in the procedures adopted by the ministry, until now. “All actions and public policies carried out by the Secretary of State for Health are carried out within the law”.