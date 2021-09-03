Doria announces 3rd dose of vaccine for 90-year-olds starting next Monday | Brazil

O Government of State of São Paulo announced this Wednesday (1) the calendar of application of third dose gives covid-19 vaccine for old people over 60 years old , who took the second dose more than six months ago, and immunosuppressed adults over 18 years old . There will be age escalation and the additional dose will start to be applied next Monday (6) in elderly people aged 90 years or more.

At a press conference held today at Palácio dos Bandeirantes, the governor João Doria (PSDB) said that the expectation in this new stage is to reach 7.2 million people. Adolescent vaccination will continue. Application of the third dose must be completed statewide by October 10th—see full schedule below.

Last week, Doria had already announced the application of the third dose, but without detailing the dates. The announcement was made hours after the minister gives Health, Marcelo Queiroga, also communicate the national timetable for applying the additional dose, but starting on the next 15th and in elderly people over 70 years of age and immunosuppressed.

Doria highlighted that vaccination in people aged between 60 and 69 years is a “differential” of the state. Other places did the same, such as the government of the Mato Grosso do Sul and the Rio de Janeiro’s city hall.

The government of São Paulo did not specify the manufacturer for the booster dose and, therefore, it will be applied to what is available at the health post.

The Ministry of Health recommends that the additional dose be that of to do. The third dose came to be recommended because there was a reduction in immunity in the elderly, who may be vulnerable to new variants of the coronavirus.

“This is a strategy that was aligned with the Scientific Committee and discussed in the State Immunization Plan, so that we can face the delta variant, to have this security that this population will receive the additional dose,” stated the Coordinator of the State Immunization Plan (PEI), Regiane de Paula.

Immunosuppressed adults aged 18 and over will be vaccinated between 20 and 26 September. Included in this group, for example, patients being treated for hemodialysis, chemotherapy, AIDS and transplanted. For these adults, the government will apply the third dose at least 28 days after the date of the second dose (in cases of Coronavac, Astrazeneca or to do) or the date of the single dose (for those who took Janssen).

6 to 12/9 — 90 years +

13 to 19/9 — 85 to 89 years old

20 to 26/9 — 80 to 84 years and immunosuppressed

9/27 to 10/3 — 70 to 79 years

4/10 to 10/10 — 60 to 69 years old