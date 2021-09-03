Doria Says Hernia Surgery Successful, Continues Dispatch From Hospital | São Paulo

The governor of São Paulo, João Doria (PSDB), said on the morning of Friday (3), on his social networks, that the hernia surgery was successful and that he will soon leave the hospital.

Doria was admitted this Thursday (2) at Albert Einstein, in the South Zone of São Paulo, to undergo surgery for an inguinal hernia. The procedure was performed this morning.

2 of 2 Doria comments on surgery on social media — Photo: Reproduction/Twitter Doria comments on surgery on social media — Photo: Reproduction/Twitter

He has not left his post and continues to be dispatched from the hospital.

In a bulletin later released by the hospital, the medical team states that the procedure was uneventful and the patient is in the usual postoperative period at the hospital.

“Governor João Doria was submitted, this Friday morning, to surgical treatment for a right inguinal hernia. The procedure was uneventful and the patient is in the usual postoperative period at the Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein”, says the note.

Inguinal hernia is the protrusion of a small portion of the intestine and usually appears in the groin. The procedure will be done by a digestive tract surgeon (read note below).

At a press conference on July 11, the governor said that he was experiencing back pain, but that he would hold out until the date of surgery initially announced for August 6th. But the surgery was delayed because the governor was diagnosed, for the second time, with Covid-19, on 15 July.

“With all transparency, I will in fact have to undergo surgery, I had to schedule it for August 6th, although the medical recommendation was for the surgery to be done immediately. But I pondered the doctors, the surgery is for hernia, those who have had this intervention know how the pain bothers me, and it bothers me mainly, how it is bothering me now, when I stand and stand for a long period,” said Doria.

The governor also informed that he was taking painkillers to withstand the pain. “I’m used to pain, I’ll bear the pain, you discipline the mind and body to the pain and I learned from my father, no problem [esperar até a data da cirurgia]”, he said.

“Governor João Doria was admitted this night (02), at Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein, for preparatory procedures for surgery to correct an inguinal hernia.