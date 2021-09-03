Driver canceled? Why is it hard to get an Uber race

If you’ve tried calling a car through the Uber app in the past few months and haven’t been able to, know you’re not alone. On social networks, users have reported difficulty finding a driver who will accept a race. Even though it’s long, many cancel before they even find the passenger. The situation has been repeated for months.

There are a few factors that explain this problem with Uber and other per-application transport services: expensive fuel, more expensive car rental, frozen fares and, consequently, fleet reduction.

Expensive gasoline and ethanol

Across Brazil, gasoline is increasingly expensive. In some regions, it reaches R$ 7. The alternative for flex-fuel cars, ethanol, has also increased and is now over R$ 5 a liter.

To the BBC, some drivers reported that it is increasingly difficult to close the account, some are driving just to pay for the fuel needed to carry out the races.

It’s hard to ride Uber/99 because drivers are practically paying to work with the price of gasoline. It’s not paying off and the offer has decreased. https://t.co/Lw7p69b3KY — Anita Efraim (@niefraim) September 2, 2021

Increase in car rental

It is common for drivers who do not have their own car to rent one in order to earn income from the apps. With higher fuel prices and the closing of car factories, rental companies also raised prices, which made life difficult for those who depend on this alternative.

six, SIX trips from @Uber_Brasil accepted and canceled. apparently it is necessary to beg for the service to work. what stage. — Tatiana Vasconcellos (@tavasconcellos) September 1, 2021

Frozen rates

Another problem reported by drivers is the lack of readjustment of fees paid by Uber. Even with more expensive gasoline, the company has not increased the amount of the transfer since 2015, according to Amasp (Association of Application Drivers of São Paulo).

The amount paid by Uber is calculated per kilometer driven. Therefore, many cancel shorter runs or simply do not accept the demand, making passenger waiting time much longer.

there are difficult things

there are impossible things

And there is asking for an uber these days — exhausted… (@apostolomatheus) September 2, 2021

Fleet reduction

Due to the difficulties faced by drivers, many have abandoned the applications. Amasp calculates that 25% of app drivers have stopped working for Uber since the beginning of 2020. With the pandemic, fear of contracting covid-19 has also caused some to give up offering the service.

Without enough drivers driving around town, it’s even harder for consumers to get a ride.

searched for Tilt, Uber did not respond to inquiries until the end of this report.