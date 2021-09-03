DxOMark: In Test, Galaxy A12 Camera Achieves Comparable Google Pixel Score

In January of this year, Samsung presented one of its best “cheap” cell phones to the Brazilian public, the Galaxy A12. The device arrived in the country with the clear objective of being an option with an emphasis on its battery life and excellent cost-benefit ratio. The phone has now passed the DxOMark test lab, where its photographic performance was analyzed. The results of analyzes under different light conditions for photos and videos were published this Thursday morning (2).









Remembering its specifications, the cell phone has a set of cameras with a 48 MP main sensor and f/2.0 aperture, a 5MP wide-angle lens with f/2.2, a macro sensor and a depth sensor, both with 2MP and f/2.4 aperture. O Samsung Galaxy A12 achieved an overall score of 90, which, for a novice, is a reasonable value, and can be compared to the first Google Pixel of 2017, which achieved the same score at the time.

The engineers of the French portal assess that there is good exposure on focus target and very wide dynamic range in bright light and indoors. There’s also a stable white balance, well-controlled color artifacts, and natural gradient blur in portrait mode. More accurate exposure and white balance, as well as decent details in bright light videos were also touted as positive points. Regarding the cons, the technicians highlight the exposure instability and dynamic range in consecutive photos and videos, as well as noise from moving objects or people, causing a loss of detail in low-light environments. There is also low detail with the wide angle. It is possible to notice lack of focus in medium and long-range shots in bright light and indoors. Stabilization was also ineffective and the dynamic range in videos is limited.

According to the samples, the site points out that the device is far from the quality presented in current top-of-the-line devices, but it delivers a good result for its price. Generally, the exposure is accurate in photo mode, and a very wide dynamic range lets you shoot in challenging high-contrast conditions. White balance, something many devices in Samsung’s price range struggle with, is also fine under most conditions.





However, instabilities prevent a higher photo score. HDR mode is not reliably activated for consecutive shots. Some autofocus failures were also noticed, and portrait mode is not activated for some more difficult situations.

The wide-angle camera allows you to insert more information into the image frame, but the quality is poor in some areas. With the 5 MP sensor, texture rendering is low and there are no intermediate steps when zooming between the primary and wide-angle cameras.

The tele zoom on the primary camera generally results in low details as well, but the Samsung tool’s overall performance is still among the best in the entry-level segment, despite the lack of a dedicated telephoto.

The A12 is capable of recording 1080p videos at 30fps with good quality in bright light, but stabilization isn’t very effective and the limited dynamic range doesn’t work well in high contrast environments. Things get slightly worse indoors and in low light, where loud noise becomes visible.

6.5 inch TFT screen with HD+ resolution

MediaTek Helio P35 octa-core 2.3GHz processor

4 GB RAM

64GB of storage (expandable via MicroSD)

8 MP front camera

Four rear cameras 48 MP main sensor (f/2.0) 5 MP sensor with wide-angle lens 2 MP sensor for depth data 2 MP sensor with macro lens

5,000 mAh battery

