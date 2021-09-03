€1 Houses for Sale in Italy: Understand the Reasons Behind the Initiative | Economy

Reproduction/Wikmedia Commons Trapani Province in Italy

About 60 houses will be sold for a symbolic value of one euro in the town of Calatafimi-Segesta, in Trapani, in the Sicily region of Italy. It’s not the first time that happens. The proposal draws attention from around the world not only for the price of an espresso coffee but also for the location of the properties, which are in regions famous for their beauty and aims to revitalize the region.

The announcement was made by the extraordinary commissioner of the municipality, Francesco Fragale, who explained that the measure will make it possible to “start a virtuous economic process that sets the country’s economy in motion, giving work to the construction and handicraft sector, with strong economic repercussions in the future ”.

To attract new residents, investors, boost the economy and tourism, local governments offer real estate as long as the new owners commit to restoring, renovating, maintaining the homes for a period of time and bearing all documentation related expenses. Otherwise, the owner will have to pay a fine and the property will be returned to the city. Those interested will be able to apply until next month, according to the ANSA agency.

According to the notice, strict rules must be respected if the property is considered an architectural or cultural asset. Due to the time of abandonment, some houses are quite degraded. The works must be completed within three years of the start, once the construction license is issued, says ANSA.

The documentation required to participate in the contest must be mailed by October 30th. All information is available on the official website of the municipality, available at the link https://bit.ly/3gXKh2K.

The first place to offer the properties was the city of Tarento, in the Apulia region, with the intention of revitalizing a city that was practically abandoned.

The Calatafimi-Segesta initiative follows the same format as other regions such as Tuscany, Sicily, Sardinia, Puglia, Piedmont and Lombardy. The project exists at least since 2014 in Italy and became known in Italian as “Case a un euro.” Other countries have already adopted the idea: France, Croatia, Spain, Japan, Switzerland and Portugal.