eFootball (PES 2022) wins release date and will feature Brazilian teams | sport games

In the announcement, it was also confirmed that among the nine teams that will be available at the launch are the Brazilians Sport Club Corinthians Paulista, São Paulo Futebol Clube and the Clube de Regatas do Flamengo. The game will also feature five official stadiums and one called just “eFootball Stadium”.

In addition, Konami recalled that at the launch of the game it will be possible to play offline with a friend or Artificial Intelligence (AI). In addition, the game will have online events that will work with cross-generation, which will allow gamers from consoles from the same company and from different generations to play with each other. Matches will take place weekly and will allow players to earn GP, ​​the game’s virtual currency.

It is noteworthy that the content available on the first day will be just the first step of eFootball, which will still receive many new features throughout its lifecycle. Konami mentioned that the first few weeks will be for players to get a feel for the game before the release of the first major update.