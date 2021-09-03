Eight deaths are confirmed and 50% of the ICU beds are occupied, according to the bulletin

02/Sep 19:39 By Newsroom / Tribuna de Petrópolis

print





insert_link



The bed occupancy rate for patients with covid-19 in the Unified Health System is, on this Thursday (02/09), at 47.92% in clinical beds and 50% in ICUs. Taking into account the entire health network of the city, including public and private hospitals, there are 115 inpatients, 66 in ICUs and 49 in clinical beds. Eight deaths were confirmed and entered into the statistical base.

So far, 190,844 tests have been carried out in the municipality for Covid-19, with 46,635 positive results and 143,330 negative (taking into account rapid tests and Swab).

The Health Department clarifies that the number of deaths, currently at 1,462, is updated in the bulletins only after the registration of the death certificate and the result of the patient’s examination in the Epidemiological Surveillance system, which is done by the administrative team. It is a security measure to avoid errors in the information disclosed by the Health Department.

The Secretariat also adds that it works to update data on notifications and cases under analysis in the system, including pending data from previous months. It is possible to follow the evolution of cases on the coronavirus transparency portal, on the City Hall website (www.petropolis.rj.gov.br).

Recorded deaths:

Woman, 91 years old, resident in Valparaíso. Admitted on 11.12.2021 at SMH. Death registered on 12.12.2020 at the SMH. Patient with chronic kidney disease, hypertension and chronic neurological disease

Woman, 72 years old, resident in Alto da Serra. Admitted on 08.05.2021 at the HCC. Death registered on 08.05.2021 at the HCC. Patient with chronic kidney disease.

Female, 103 years old, resident in Pedro do Rio. Death recorded on 11.30.2020. Patient with high blood pressure.

Female, 85 years old, resident in Caxambu. Admitted on 08.17.2021 at the HCC. Death registered on 08.22.2021 at the HCC. Patient with chronic neurological disease.

Female, 87 years old, resident of Quitandinha. Admitted on 26.08.2021 at Hospital Unimed. Death recorded on 26.08.2021 at Hospital Unimed. Patient with chronic neurological disease

Male, 54 years old, resident of Estrada da Saudade. Admitted on 08.24.2021 to the HMNSE and transferred to the HNSA. Death registered on 08.29.2021 at the HNSA. Patient with chronic liver disease and chronic cardiovascular disease.

Woman, 75 years old, resident in Castelânea. Admitted on 08.03.2021 at the HAC and transferred to the SMH. Death registered on 08.31.2021 at the SMH. Patient with arterial hypertension, chronic pneumonia and gastric neoplasia.

Woman, 84 years old, resident in Cascatinha. Admitted on 12.08.2021 at UPA Cascatinha and transferred to SMH. Death registered on 08.31.2021 at the SMH. Patient with chronic neurological disease and chronic cardiovascular disease.