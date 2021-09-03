Embraer Announces New Partnership for Flying Cars; actions are highlighted

Today we are going to talk about another partnership signed by EVE, a subsidiary of Embraer (EMBR3), and about the entry of Equatorial (EQTL3) in the sanitation sector.

Embraer’s flying car company has a new partnership

Eve Urban Air Mobility, Embraer’s flying electric car company (EMBR3), announced yesterday (2) a new partnership with Microflite, one of Australia’s main helicopter operators, to develop urban air mobility services starting in 2026.

Initially, the companies will use helicopters to validate the concept to be adopted with Embraer’s electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft. Through the partnership, Eve will benefit from Microflite’s extensive on-site experience to develop a comprehensive solution that includes new air traffic management and maintenance services, applying expertise gained from other partnerships to create a secure and scalable operating environment.

The new partnership places Eve, whose aim is to be the center of urban air mobility, in the Australian market. Created four years ago, Embraer’s subsidiary recently announced a partnership with Ascent, which operates as an on-demand application in the Asia Pacific region, and may merge with an American special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), in a transaction of about of US$ 2 billion that can unlock value for Embraer shares (EMBR3).

EMBR3 shares were one of the high highlights of the month of August. Yesterday, they rose after the news, but ended up affected by the very negative day for the Brazilian market and closed down 0.6%.

Equatorial wins sanitation auction in Amapá

Equatorial Energia announced yesterday (2) victory in the auction of sanitation services in Amapá. The company formed a consortium with SAM Ambiental and made a proposal of R$ 930.8 million, much higher than the competitors’ proposals and the minimum grant value, defined in the notice at R$ 50 million. The proposal for the second place was R$ 426.5 million. The criterion defined for choosing the winner was a hybrid, combining a discount on the rate and a higher award.

Entry into the sanitation sector is positive for Equatorial (EQTL3), which had already been showing strong interest in the segment, in addition to having won, at the end of June this year, the privatization auction of Companhia de Eletricidade do Amapá (CEA).

Equatorial will act as a concessionaire for water and sewage services throughout the state. During the 35-year contract, it will have to make investments of around R$ 3 billion to expand coverage, which is currently quite restricted. About 38% of the population has access to water supply and only 7% to sewage collection. The goal is to expand supply to 99% of the population in eleven years and expand sewage collection to 90% within 18 years.

The concession marks the company’s entry into the sanitation segment and represents an important step in the group’s growth strategy. Despite this, we note the very high payment of the concession fee.