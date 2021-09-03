Emerson Royal criticizes Barcelona’s conduct on sale to Tottenham and says: “It hurt form” | spanish football

— When I arrived I was sure that Barcelona didn’t want to sell me, but seeing what happened, I’m sure that when they signed me they already had the idea of ​​a sale in mind — said the player, in an interview with the Spanish newspaper “Marca”.

Used is not the word, but the shape hurt me. It could have been otherwise. There are better ways to work things out.” — Emerson Royal, in an interview with Marca, about the departure of Barcelona

Window closes on historical transfers, but total spend is lowest in seven years

Emerson Royal sold by Barcelona to Tottenham — Photo: AFP

According to the English press, Tottenham spent around 30 million euros to have the Brazilian. Barça had paid Betis €9 million for the player at the start of the window in June, guaranteeing the right to have it permanently.

— I was at Betis and it was clear that at the end of the season I would go to Barcelona. So it was stipulated in my contract. I heard news that other clubs in Spain and abroad were interested, but I knew that by contract I would go to Barça – explained the athlete.

Emerson Royal has been announced as Barcelona’s reinforcement for the 2021/22 season in early june. After the summer break, he performed normally for the practice period, starting in the first days of August. The Brazilian started in just one of the three official games he played for the team.

“I thought the club wanted me to stay.” I met with the managers and they told me that the situation was not good, and that the best thing for them was to sell. I repeated to them that my intention was to stay, because my dream was to play here and win titles for Barcelona. I knew I was in the best shape and that I would triumph. But I’m turned on, and there came a point when I realized they were saying to leave, yes or yes,” said the right-back.

Revealed by Atlético-MG, it was bought together by Betis and Barça in 2019, for 12 million euros. The agreement provided that the player would spend two years in the Seville team and then could head to Catalonia, if Barça were interested.

Emerson had a good season at Betis in 2020/21, when he stood out to the point of winning a spot in the Brazilian national team. The player was called up by Tite for duels in the qualifiers in May and participated in the Copa America campaign.