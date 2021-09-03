‘Empire’: José Pedro kisses Cora and then steals Cristina’s diamond | come around

03 set Friday

Maria Clara, José Pedro and João Lucas harass Maurílio. Maria Marta confirms the death of José Alfredo. Claudio and Beatriz ridicule the invitation to Magnolia and Severo’s birthday party. Enrico assures Felipe that he will end Vicente’s reputation. Manoel takes Cora to see her bar’s liquor deposit. Jurema dreams of Jairo again. Leonardo invites Amanda to represent Maria Marta at the samba school. Maria Marta tells Cora the result of the exhumation. Orville speaks ill of Helena to Salvador. José Pedro manipulates Cora and finds Cristina’s pink diamond. Luciano runs away from his adoptive parents’ house and goes after Xana. Arnoldão advises Xana to return Luciano. Cristina realizes that her stone’s hiding place has been altered and asks Cora about her diamond.

Check out the full summary for the day and week!