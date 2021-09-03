‘Empire’: José Pedro kisses Cora and then steals Cristina’s diamond | come around

Jose Pedro (Caio Blat) finds Blush (Marjorie Estiano) at Empire and makes a point of taking her to his house, in Saint Teresa. When they arrive, the boy asks for a glass of water and the saint wants to know the boy’s real interests. blackmailed by Danielle (Maria Ribeiro), which demanded the sale of the four pieces of the pink diamond, Pedro plays fair:
“Actually, I was looking for something much more valuable: Cristina’s diamond.”
Danielle demands that José Pedro sell the four pieces of the pink diamond and give him the money
Cora laughs and tells him she doesn’t know where the gem is, but he asks her to search the house. Of course she doesn’t leave it cheap and wants to know what she gets out of it. Directly, the commander’s eldest son speaks, before kissing the aunt of Cristina (Leandra Leal):
“My eternal gratitude, an ally in the Medeiros family and also this here…”.
José Pedro (Caio Blat) kisses Cora (Marjorie Estiano) – ‘Império’ — Photo: Globo
Falling for the kiss, Cora tells him he can do whatever he wants in the house. José Pedro searches everything in search of the stone, until he faces the statue of São Jorge da shrew. Sure that the object hides something, the executive breaks the saint and finds the piece of diamond.
José Pedro (Caio Blat) finds pink diamond in a saint of Cora (Marjorie Estiano) – ‘Empire’ — Photo: Globo
Pedro takes the diamond and tells him he’s leaving. Of course Cora is upset and tries something else:
“What about me? Will I be without the stone, without the saint or anything?” To solve his problem, Zé Pedro smacks Cora with a kiss and promises to come back.
Cora (Marjorie Estiano) falls for José Pedro (Caio Blat) – ‘Império’ — Photo: Globo
Maria Clara, José Pedro and João Lucas harass Maurílio. Maria Marta confirms the death of José Alfredo. Claudio and Beatriz ridicule the invitation to Magnolia and Severo’s birthday party. Enrico assures Felipe that he will end Vicente’s reputation. Manoel takes Cora to see her bar’s liquor deposit. Jurema dreams of Jairo again. Leonardo invites Amanda to represent Maria Marta at the samba school. Maria Marta tells Cora the result of the exhumation. Orville speaks ill of Helena to Salvador. José Pedro manipulates Cora and finds Cristina’s pink diamond. Luciano runs away from his adoptive parents’ house and goes after Xana. Arnoldão advises Xana to return Luciano. Cristina realizes that her stone’s hiding place has been altered and asks Cora about her diamond.
Cora is on cloud nine and, on shaky legs, says he can do whatever he wants in the house.