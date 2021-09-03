Empire: Marta prevents Silviano from killing José Alfredo





Maria Marta (Lilia Cabral) will save José Alfredo (Alexandre Nero) in the final stretch of Império. Silviano (Othon Bastos) will appear armed at the wedding of Cristina (Leandra Leal) and Vicente (Rafael Cardoso). The moment you go to shoot, the madam will enter in front of the Commander. She will have no idea that she is saving the ‘Man in Black’ life. However, he will reward the act by giving the woman a kiss that will leave her wobbly legs.

The sequence will air after he has already escaped death in the samba school parade. On the occasion, Cora (Marjorie Estiano) will get in front of him and save him. Unlike the “snake”, who will have died in the hospital as a result of the wound, the mother of José Pedro (Caio Blat) will not be shot. The wedding party will be very lively, with the right to change brides, as Cristina will appear at the church in place of Maria Clara (Andréia Horta), leaving all the guests awestruck.

José Alfredo will identify with Vicente’s family and dance a lot with his fellow countrymen. “Enough, Zé! Stop this Carnival. You’re not happy, you’re out of your mind! Get real, before you hit the ground”, will say the “empress”. At this moment, the commander will be being carried by the guests in the middle of the drag.