Enem has 77% drop in enrollments from poor students

A survey carried out by Semesp, an entity that represents the sponsors of higher education in Brazil, shows a drop of 77.4% in the number of Enem subscribers with monthly income of up to three minimum wages, that is, students who had their ‘ statement of grace’ approved by the Ministry of Education. In absolute numbers, the rate represents 2.8 million entries less than in the previous edition of the exam.

There was also a decrease in the number of students with ‘free enrollment’ who are those who completed high school in public schools or are full scholarship holders in private schools. The drop was 20.8%, which represents 239,577 fewer subscribers.

In total, the test will be taken by 3 million fewer poor students. On the other hand, there was an increase of 9.2% among the number of students who could pay the registration fee, 387,977.

One of the main factors that explain ‘a more elitist Enem’, according to Semesp, in addition to the pandemic crisis, was the veto of the free test carried out by the Minister of Education, Milton Ribeiro.

The holder of the portfolio applied the veto, according to him, who ‘shuddered’ to the examination last year, which was held in January 2021, when the country was going through one of the peaks of the pandemic, totaling almost 30,000 deaths by Covid-19. At the time of the test, many students did not attend for fear of infection or were prevented from taking the exam because they found the rooms full.

According to Inep, 58% of students enrolled with fee exemption missed the exam in 2021. Semesp observes that the number of students who were exempt from the ENEM 2020 registration fee and missed the exam, 2,780,947, is very close to drop of enrollees in ENEM 2021 with exemption for “approved grace statement”, 2,822,121.

“If the students who were exempt from Enem 2020 and missed the test were not denied exemption from Enem 2021, the number of applicants would probably be much higher, close to the number registered in 2020”, says the entity’s director, Rodrigo Capelato, which questions the difference in opportunities given to students.

“These data point to an imbalance of opportunities offered to students from different social conditions who intended to take the exam, which ends up contributing to the deepening of social injustice and to increasing elitism in higher education”, he adds.

The drop in registrations is also compounded by the race factor. In this edition, 11.7% of those enrolled are black. It is the lowest proportion since 2009, when they represented 6.3% of those enrolled. There will be 362.3 thousand black students taking the exam this year, a number that has already reached more than 1.1 million in 2016.

Minister Dias Toffoli votes to suspend the excuse of absence

According to the exam’s notice, students missing the exam in 2020 would only be able to be exempt from the registration fee if they justified the reason for their absence. The topic ended up in the Supreme Court and, on Thursday 2, the case’s rapporteur, Minister Dias Toffoli, voted to suspend the requirement.

“You cannot demand documentary proof of what cannot be documentedly proven. The exceptional context of the worsening of the pandemic, present in the application of the Enem 2020 tests, justifies that, exceptionally, the justification of absence from the test is waived for the granting of fee exemption in the Enem 2021”, wrote Toffoli in the vote.

The judgment takes place in a virtual plenary, in which the ministers enter the votes in the STF’s electronic system. The deadline ends on Friday 3, at 23:59.

