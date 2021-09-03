Energy crisis is ‘serious problem’, and BC will try to contain reflexes on inflation, says Campos Neto | Economy

The president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto, said this Friday (3) that the energy crisis is a “serious problem” for the country in the coming months and that the BC will do whatever is necessary to contain the effects on inflation.

Campos Neto explained that the readjustments of electricity, motivated by the extra rates announced by the government to contain the population’s consumption, have already generated a strong impact on inflation — which is around 9% in twelve months, a level considered “very high”.

Brazil faces the worst drought in the last 91 years. In order to preserve the water in the hydroelectric reservoirs, thermoelectric plants – more expensive and polluting – are being activated to guarantee the energy supply. Therefore, there was an increase in the cost of energy generation, and the value is passed on to consumers.

The energy crisis is causing companies to reserve generators

The tariff flag was already readjusted in June this year and, more recently, the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel) announced a new level of extra fee for electricity bills throughout the country, with the entry into force on this Wednesday Thursday (1st) of the “water scarcity tariff flag”, which added R$ 14.20 to bills for every 100 kW/h consumed.

“Obviously, the electricity readjustment, with the various red flag readjustments, and this last flag of the water crisis, have really had a big impact [a inflação]. Electricity has the power to disseminate in the chain [de produtos e serviços] this increase. We have been looking at this very closely,” said Campos Neto, in an event broadcast over the internet.

“If we have rain even a little below the average, but even so the reservoirs are above 10%, this does not imply rationing. Brazil has even reduced water dependence, but it is a very serious problem for us in the next few years months,” he added.

Asked this Thursday (2) about the possibility of compulsory energy rationing in the country this year, the Minister of Mines and Energy, Bento Albuquerque, stated that there is no way to predict the future. Until then, the minister emphatically denied the possibility of rationing.

Instruments to contain inflation

With an eye on the prices of electricity and services, the BC president stated that the institution has the necessary instruments to bring inflation to the central target in the so-called “relevant horizon” (from six to 18 months). And he repeated that the institution will “do whatever is necessary” for this.

“We have been talking a lot about the successive clashes [inflacionários, como alimentos, combustíveis e energia] and how this has spread in the inflation chain, with a persistence that has been a little longer. Has generated an inertia [tendência de a inflação seguir alta] recent. The Central Bank needs to fight this. That’s what we’ve been doing,” added Campos Neto.

Economist says inflation is cause for concern: ‘There is a lack of zeal with public accounts’

Inflation targets are set by the National Monetary Council (CMN). To achieve them, the BC raises or lowers the economy’s basic interest rate, which currently stands at 5.25% per year. The institution sets the Selic rate based on future inflation expectations. The market estimates that the base rate will rise to 7.5% per annum by the end of 2021.

The core of the 2020 inflation target is 3.75%. According to the system in force in the country, it will be considered fulfilled if it is between 2.25% and 5.25%. Next year, the central inflation target is 3.50% and will be officially met if the index fluctuates from 2% to 5%.

The expectation of financial institutions for the Extended Consumer Price Index (IPCA), the country’s official inflation, is at 7.27% for 2021, above the ceiling of 5.25% of the target system, and at 3.95 % for 2022 — still within tolerance range.