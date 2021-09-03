England thrashed Hungary 3-0 after boos at an anti-racism gesture and tossing beer glasses

THE England defeated Hungary 4-0 in a devastating way, this Thursday, in Budapest, for the 4th round of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers, in a match marked by the terrible behavior of the local fans.

Sterling striker was the highlight of the match, scoring a goal and assisting Harry Kane to expand. Defender Maguire and defensive midfielder Rice closed the account.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

Sterling returns to the field with the Manchester City against Leicester, on September 11, at 11 am (GMT), with broadcast by ESPN on Star+. For more information and sign up, Click here.

And the score was not more elastic because goalkeeper Gulacsi stopped Kane three times in one-on-one plays, which prevented a historic rout.

Still, the RB Leipzig archer failed disastrously in the 4th goal of the English Team, taking a stick in Rice’s kick.

The sad note of the game was due to the Hungarian fans, who have been standing out for their lack of civility since the last Euro Cup.

Before the match started, fans booed the English players, who knelt on the field in a gesture against racism.

Afterwards, with each English goal, a shower of beer glasses was seen on the field, thrown to reach the athletes of the visiting team.

Sterling celebrates after scoring for England over Hungary ATTILA KISBENEDEK/AFP via Getty Images

Championship status

With the result, England continues with 100% success and goes to the 12 points, in the leadership of group I.

Hungary loses for the 1st time and stays in the 7 stitches, in 2nd key position.

The guy: Sterling

Lives, original content and the best of ESPN programming! Subscribe to our YouTube channel, turn on notifications and don’t miss any videos!

Booed at all times by the Hungarian fans, the striker showed enormous personality on the field.

At the beginning of the 2nd half, he finished with class after receiving a cross from Mount and opened the account.

During the celebration, he went to celebrate at the edge of the stands and took a “rain” of plastic cups.

Minutes later, the Manchester City forward crossed for Harry Kane to head in.

Now, Sterling has 18 goals in 69 matches for the English Team.

Bad: Hungarian fans

As had already happened in the Euro Cup, the Hungarian fans gave a show of lack of civility.

Even before the ball rolled, the Hungarians booed the England team for kneeling on the field, in a gesture against racism.

Afterwards, fans threw several glasses of beer at athletes from English Team while they celebrated the goals.

The prediction is that Uefa should act and prevent Hungary from having games with the public in the next rounds of qualifying.

upcoming games

The two teams return to the field next Sunday, at 1 pm (GMT), by UEFA World Cup qualifiers.

Hungary visits the Albania, while England receives Andorra, in matches valid for the 5th round.





Datasheet

Hungary 0 x 4 England

GOALS: England: Sterling [55′], Harry Kane [63′], Maguire [69′] and Rice [87′]

HUNGARY: Gulacsi; Kecskes, Orbán and Attila Szalai; Bolla (Varga), Kleinheisler (Gazdag), Schafer and Fiola; Sallai (Salloi), Szoboszlai and Adam Szalai Technician: Marco Rossi

ENGLAND: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Maguire and Luke Shaw; Rice (Henderson), Phillips, Mount (Lingard) and Grealish (Saka); Sterling and Harry Kane Technician: Gareth Southgate