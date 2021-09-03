Eternal Dr. Victor do Castelo Rá-Tim-Bum, Sergio Mamberti dies at the age of 82 · TV News

Mainly known for having played Dr. Victor at Castelo Rá-Tim-Bum (1994-1997), Sergio Mamberti died at the age of 82 as a result of multiple organ failure in the early hours of this Friday (3). The actor had more than 60 years of career with prominent roles on TV, theater and cinema. The veteran had been hospitalized since Aug. 25 to treat lung infection and also suffered from a heart failure, which made it difficult for blood to pump.

The death was confirmed by Carlos Mamberti, son of the actor, to Bom Dia São Paulo. The artist had to be intubated after he got worse and stayed in the ICU (Intensive Care Unit) of a hospital in the Prevent Senior network, in São Paulo.

In August, Mamberti spent 19 days in the hospital with pneumonia. He had his lungs affected due to climate change that caused temperature drops in the city of São Paulo, and he also spent time in the ICU.

In April, the actor released the book Mamberti: Senhor do Meu Tempo. A tireless worker, he had new projects for the future: a feature film, a documentary about his career and the return of Dr. Victor, his most famous television character, in a series made in partnership with TV Cultura for the internet. In a recent interview with TV news, the actor also revealed to be bisexual.

The veteran leaves his biological children Duda, Carlos and Fabrício Mamberti — the result of his union with Vivien Mahr, to whom he was married between 1964 and 1980, when she died at the age of 37. The artist still had a 37-year relationship with Ednaldo Torquato, who died in 2019. With his partner, the actor adopted Daniele, his only daughter.

REPRODUCTION/TV CULTURE

Mamberti opposite Cassio Scapin

life and career

Sergio Duarte Mamberti was born in 1939 in Santos, on the coast of São Paulo, where he spent his childhood with his family. There, he joined a theater group with teenage friends. After an unpretentious 20-minute presentation, he left the stage certain that he had found his vocation.

Since then, he has improved in dramaturgy. He graduated from the Performing Arts course at the School of Dramatic Art at the University of São Paulo. His theater debut took place in the play Antigone América in 1963.

In theater, it took place with productions such as O Balcão, in a reinterpretation made in 1968 that referred to the excesses of the Military Dictatorship (1964-1985), New Year’s Eve, which won him the Molière Award for best actor in 1975, the classic Hamlet (1984) and The Gospel According to Jesus Christ (2001). He also participated in several other plays alongside his brother Cláudio Mamberti (1940-2001). His last performance in theater was O Ovo de Ouro, in 2019.

He debuted in the serials as Tenório em Ana (1968), shown by Record. On the same network, he made Handcuffs of Gold (1969), As Pupilas do Senhor Rector (1970), The Gods Are Dead (1971) and Forty Years Later (1971). At Manchete, he was in Dona Beija (1986), Helena (1987), A História de Ana Raio and Zé Trovão (1990) and Pantanal (1990).

Mamberti arrived at Globo in the 1980s, when he played Galeno Sampaio in Brilhante (1981) and Antônio in Transas e Caretas (1984). But the acclaim on TV came with the Eugene butler in Vale Tudo (1988). In the final stretch of the telenovela, he was pointed out in the streets for being one of the suspects in killing Odete Roitman, a character by Beatriz Segall (1926-2018).

REPRODUCTION/TV GLOBO

Mamberti and Nathalia Timberg at Vale Tudo

Another outstanding work was the interpretation of Dr. Victor, from Castelo Rá-Tim-Bum (1994-1997). O catchphrase “thunder and lightning” Nino’s uncle (Cassio Scapin) is remembered to this day. “I say it is my masterpiece because it unites education, culture and communication”, he had declared in a recent interview.

He also has in his curriculum the plots Anjo Mau (1997), The Wall (2000), The Clone (2001), These Women (2005), The Prophet (2006), The Astro (2011) and Sol Nascente (2016). In 2013, he was highlighted as the villain Dionísio in Flor do Caribe, repeated during the Covid-19 pandemic. In 2016, it debuted in streaming in the series 3% (2016-2020), from Netflix.

In cinema, he participated in productions such as Toda Nudez Se Castigada (1973), Parada 88 – O Limite de Alerta (1978), O Homem do Pau-brasil (1982), A Dama do Cine Shanghai (1987), Perfume de Gardenia ( 1992), Brava Gente Brasileira (2000), Xuxa Abracadabra (2003), The Man Who Challenged the Devil (2007), It Happened in Bixiga (2012), The Inventor of Dreams (2013) and The Shepherd and the Guerrilla (2021).

Acting in politics

In the 1980s, Sergio Mamberti participated in the founding of the Workers’ Party (PT). After the election of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, in 2002, the actor was part of the government, occupying positions within the Ministry of Culture of Brazil and participating in councils.

He even opposed Dilma Rousseff’s impeachment process. In 2018, he turned to Dr. Victor’s popularity to ask votes from then-PT candidate Fernando Haddad in a video alongside actors Pascoal da Conceição (Doctor Abobrinha) and Eduardo Silva (Bongô). He also protested against the arrest of former president Lula participating in the Lula Livre movement.

