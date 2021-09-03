‘Eternal Gratitude’ · TV News

In Império, Cora (Marjorie Estiano) will exchange Cristina’s (Leandra Leal) pink diamond for a kiss from José Pedro (Caio Blat). The blessed will let José Alfredo’s son (Alexandre Nero) search her house. He will find the valuable gem in the 9:00 pm soap opera on Globo. “Eternal gratitude”, will say the entrepreneur.

In this Friday’s chapter (3), the Commander’s heir will find the shrew in Império and will make a point of taking the villain to Santa Teresa in order to steal the diamond to get rid of the blackmail of Danielle (Maria Ribeiro).

There, the boy will ask for a glass of water, but the shrew will put Maria Marta’s son (Lilia Cabral) against the wall. “Actually, I was looking for something much more valuable: Cristina’s diamond”, will answer Maria Clara’s brother (Andréia Horta).

Cora will claim that she doesn’t know where the jewel is and will ask what she would gain by helping the son of her great love. “My eternal gratitude, an ally in the Medeiros family and also this here…”, will comment José Pedro, who will steal a kiss from the villain.

Falling for the rich man, the viper will let the boy search his house, and the executive will find the diamond in the statue of Saint George of the shrew. “What about me? Will I be without the stone, without the saint or anything?”, the abused woman will ask, who will receive another kiss.

Written by Aguinaldo Silva, Império (2014) won a “special edition” to fill the hole left after the end of Amor de Mãe on Globo’s prime time. The unprecedented Um Lugar ao Sol, the next telenovela in the 9 pm range, was postponed to premiere in the second half of this year.

In addition to the spoilers, the TV news It publishes daily the summary of the nine soap operas that the network repeats due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

