Eve, from Embraer, to develop urban air mobility project in Australia

THE embraer reported on Thursday (2) that Eve Urban Air Mobility, an Embraer company, and Microflite, one of the main helicopter operators in the Australia, closed a partnership that will lay the foundations for new urban air mobility operations in the country, scheduled to start in 2026.

According to the company, Microflite and Eve plan to start their partnership using helicopters as a proof of concept to validate the parameters that will be applied to future operations of electric vertical take-off (eVTOL) aircraft, also known in the market as EVA (Electrical Vertical Aircraft or vertical electric aircraft).

This partnership also aims to develop new services and procedures that will create a secure and scalable operating environment for EVA operations together with communities and other industry stakeholders.

“Microflite has been working with Eve since 2019, contributing to the Concept of Operations jointly developed by Eve and Airservices Australia. This work laid the groundwork for exploring new and practical concepts to safely facilitate the introduction of air taxis in Melbourne, Australia,” he says.

“Our partnership with Microflite allows Eve to inject innovation and new mobility solutions into the Australian market. We can deliver a comprehensive solution, including maintenance and air traffic management services. This prepares us to introduce our aircraft to Australia, while benefiting from Microflite’s extensive local operational experience,” said Andre Stein, president of Eve Urban Air Mobility.