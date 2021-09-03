Everton Ribeiro reveals Tite’s request and celebrates goal for the Brazilian team – Flamengo

PHOTO: LUCAS FIGUEIREDO / CBF

Summoned with some frequency by the Brazilian team, Everton Ribeiro has lived up to Tite’s expectations and was the protagonist of the goal ‘savior‘ against Chile, this Thursday (02). Brazil won 1-0, with a goal by the midfielder, who entered the game at half-time. The shirt 7 of Flamengo, who uses the 11 at Canarinho, explained the tactical change made by the coach of Amarelinha.

Brazil did not have a good first half and went through difficulties during the first stage. To correct the marking, Tite made two substitutions at half-time: he took Bruno Guimarães and Vinicius Júnior to put Gerson and Everton Ribeiro. The red-black shirt 7 explained the coach’s intention with the changes and celebrated having scored the goal of the match.

Find out how to do double with Flamengo’s victories!

— Tite asked us to do more, hit more passes and keep the ball longer. Take away their midfield, which had superiority. ‘Come in to try to help there together with Paquetá and Neymar’, who was more of a guard. I think we managed to balance the game more and had a great second half – he said, before continuing:

— The Chile team was playing a great game, but we managed to arrive after a great move by Danilo. Neymar had the chance, I gave him a good pass, but the ball came back to me and I concluded very well. I’m very happy and congratulations are on everyone. Achieving seven victories is a milestone for history. let the eighth come – concluded the midfielder.

In addition to Everton Ribeiro, Gabriel Barbosa also played in the victory of the Brazilian team. The center forward, in fact, was the team’s starter and left only in the final stretch of the confrontation. Both live with the expectation of being used since the beginning in the derby against Argentina, on Sunday (05), at 4 pm (GMT). The clash will be played at Neo Química Arena, for the sixth round of the World Cup qualifiers – this duel would take place in May, but was postponed due to the pandemic.