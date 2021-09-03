Ex-Chiquititas stops following co-stars and deletes soap opera from the curriculum · TV News

Actress Francis Helena Cozta, who played little Cris in the first version of Chiquititas (1997) in Brazil, walked away from her castmates on the soap opera. The interpreter stopped following other girls who acted in the children’s plot of SBT and deleted the soap opera from her curriculum.

She, for example, no longer follows and is not followed by Fernanda Souza and Aretha Oliveira, with whom she was close, on Instagram. Now, she only follows 85 accounts on the social network. There are also no references to your participation in the serial in your posts.

In her official résumé, the actress highlights works such as Globo’s Second Call (2019) series. However, Chiquititas is not included in the document. This Thursday (2), Francis published a poem in his Stories.

“Suspended. Constantly suspended, behind a poem, there is the ending. And all the things we write, in an attempt to start over,” says the text. In July, Aretha, who played the character Pata in the children’s plot, said in a live that she and Francis were still friends and that it was necessary to “respect the moment” of her colleague.

Francis Helena made several commercials and also acted as a child in the soap opera Éramos Seis (1994), also on SBT, where Silvinha lived. She is also a dancer and has worked in plays and films.