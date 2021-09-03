Experts Talk About Quitting Smoking Outright

Last weekend, it was the National Anti-Smoking Day (August 29) and much was said about the topic, which is the purpose of the date. After all, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), smoking is the leading cause of preventable death in the world. But if there is anyone who knows very well the enormous amount of toxic substances that cigarettes contain (about 4,720), as well as the dependence that nicotine causes, it is precisely the smoker. Data from the National Cancer Institute (INCA) show that 10% of them reduce their life expectancy by 20 years.

Relationship with other diseases – Smoking is related to a number of other diseases, being a risk factor for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases and also for all types of cancer in areas close to the mouth (trachea, larynx, pharynx, esophagus), in addition to lung cancer. However, although there is no lack of reason, it is necessary that the smoker has the courage to follow the path of quitting the habit, which involves coping with addiction, so having a support network is essential. Pulmonologist Irinei Melek, cooperating physician at Unimed Curitiba and president of the Paraná Association of Pulmonology and Phthisiology (APPT), highlights that smoking is a chronic disease caused by dependence on nicotine (present in tobacco-based products) and that is part of the group of mental and behavioral disorders due to the use of psychoactive substances.

Initiatives – That is why, both in the public and in the private network, there are several initiatives to bring smokers together with teams made up of doctors, psychologists and other health professionals. The You Without Cigarette, one of the programs of Unimed Curitiba aimed at encouraging healthy habits and well-being, it has been in existence for 5 years and was created for the awareness and treatment of smoking, with strategies focused on behavior change, compression of conditioned smoking triggers, relapse prevention, as well as for the prevention of diseases related to the use of cigarettes. Aimed at plan beneficiaries who wish to quit smoking, the service is coordinated by a psychologist and has a multidisciplinary team. The meetings, at this moment, take place via videoconference and the participants can interact with each other. There are seven weekly meetings, on previously scheduled dates, and registration can be made by calling (41) 3021-4735, in this link or by email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . In addition, there is an exchange of experiences and the sending of information, reminders and teaching materials by the Whatsapp group. The purpose is to help adopt healthier habits and behaviors and strengthen social and family support networks.

Importance – Melek reinforces the importance of this support because many people do not imagine, or simply minimize the effort that quitting demands. “It’s not easy to get involved in this process because it requires more than an attitude or willpower. The smoker must face the addiction to chemical substances, a change of life that requires work and overcoming. It is a path that is related to habits, lifestyle, psychological issues, and because it is so comprehensive, it requires support at all stages, from the first step to the final result that makes up for everything”, he says.

being part of the change – Those who have gone through this, such as beneficiary Sandra Paparazzo, reaffirm this importance. She now lives in the interior of São Paulo, but she is well acquainted with Unimed Curitiba’s programs. When the pandemic began, Sandra joined the Viva Leve program specialized in monitoring for weight reduction, and after that she also participated in the Saia do Sofá program, when she learned about Você Sem Cigarro. It was then that she had the idea of ​​taking her husband to meetings. “It has been more than 20 years since I quit smoking, but I participated to encourage my husband. I enrolled him and after our participation he has already reduced the amount per day a lot, but he still couldn’t let go. For someone who has smoked for a long time, like him for over 40 years, it is very difficult to give up smoking. I saw several reports in this regard. My intention was to participate with him to share my experience, accompany and support”, he says.

Direction – Sandra comments that each case is different, and precisely because of this, having guidelines help to find the direction and not get discouraged. “I didn’t feel much trouble when I stopped, so much so that I left two unopened packs at the time. For me it was a decision made, even a matter of honor. But I know all the steps to move forward. And now with my husband, it’s been different, he continues with medical follow-up, is taking medication and had reactions during the process. I see how encouragement and patience are encouraging for him not to give up”, he reveals. Pulmonologist Jonatas Reichert, also a member of Unimed Curitiba’s cooperative physician, emphasizes that each person responds to dependence in a different way. Some smokers are able to quit smoking straight away; others face a longer process and need for medication.

relapses – “Within all this context, relapses are foreseen, but they should not be disincentives nor a reason to give up. There are those who suffer relapse and hide it out of shame. But it is necessary to face and work psychologically this relapse to show that it does not represent a personal weakness, but a function of thousands of toxins. The person is not to blame for this,” says Reichert. The doctor says that he has already treated patients with an intense level of dependence, who relapsed five, six times, until they were able to stop smoking altogether. This is where support comes in, as smokers need to discover other forms of pleasure, relieve stress and even conduct certain habits and social routines in a healthier way. “These measures, with lifestyle changes, brief counseling, participation in groups and multidisciplinary support, help a lot. Don’t be afraid of relapse: face it without fear of judgment”, advises Reichert.

Move your mind and body – If being by the smoker’s side without judgment is one of the keys to their evolution, there is also another initiative that helps a lot to quit smoking: the practice of physical activity. It brings emotional well-being and helps control impulses, reducing anxiety generated by addiction. “Exercise performed on a regular basis has the ability to improve mood and reduce anxiety and stress. This is because the practice of exercise causes the release of endorphins, popularly known as the hormone of happiness. It works as a natural analgesic, relieving tension and regulating emotions”, explains the cooperating physician at Unimed Curitiba, specialist in psychiatry, Guilherme Góis. In this way, it combats the anxiety generated by addiction and other psychological disorders associated with withdrawal. “Research shows that, far beyond physical conditioning, people who exercise have less depression, anxiety and hypochondria, as well as better self-esteem,” he says.

aerobic activities – He highlights aerobic activities such as walking, running, cycling, swimming and rowing because, when breathing fresh air, there is an elimination of carbon monoxide and an increase in the level of circulating oxygen. But the most important thing, according to the psychiatrist, is to choose an activity that is pleasurable, as the motivation increases and the chances of it becoming lasting as well. “Regular physical activity has a lot to do with the direction we give our lives, as well as our habits of leisure, food, sleep and spirituality, since nicotine dependence occurs at the physical, psychological and behavioral levels”, he concludes.

