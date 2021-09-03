Facing Azul, Latam Brasil inaugurates flight to Comandatuba





LATAM Brasil carried out this Thursday morning (2/9) its first regular flight to Una-Comandatuba airport (BA), which officially became the company’s 45th destination in Brazil. The new route from Congonhas airport is part of the resumption of LATAM’s air network, which thus surpassed the number of Brazilian airports served before the Covid-19 pandemic.

The debut of the flight also comes to put Latam in direct competition with Azul on the route, the latter having started services at the end of June. Both companies have partnerships with the Hotel Transamérica, the best-known resort in the region.

Other premieres of Latam

In addition, this year the company will open another 4 destinations in Brazil: Jericoacoara (CE), Juazeiro do Norte (CE), Petrolina (PE) and Vitória da Conquista (BA).

The new route has two weekly flights on Airbus A320 aircraft, with capacity for 162 passengers in class economy and 8 in Premium Economy. Flights depart São Paulo at 9:15 am on Thursdays and at 12:25 pm on Sundays. In the opposite direction, they take off at 12:05 pm on Thursdays and at 3:05 pm on Sundays.

Comandatuba is also LATAM’s fourth destination in Bahia, after Salvador, Porto Seguro and Ilhéus. In December, the company will open operations in Vitória da Conquista.

onboard reception

Passengers on Latam’s inaugural flight to Comandatuba had surprises during the trip this Thursday (2/9). In the Congonhas airport departure lounge, an interactive backdrop in 3D format was available for travelers to take photos and post on social networks.

Personalized Senhor do Bonfim tapes were distributed and a special address by Diogo Elias (LATAM Brazil Sales and Marketing Director) and Camila Belinelli (LATAM Brazil Sales Manager) welcomed all passengers on the first flight before of traditional ribbon cutting ceremony.

Already settled in their seats, customers received a gift of sunglasses from the Brazilian brand LIVO and, upon disembarking in Comandatuba, they were welcomed with champagne and in the presence of local authorities.

Information from Latam (adapted)



