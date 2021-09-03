Fan of Fagner, João Pedro talks about his past at Palmeiras and wants to debut “as soon as possible” for Corinthians

Right-back João Pedro was officially presented at the Corinthians this Thursday, at a press conference. The 24-year-old spoke about his time at rival Palmeiras and said he was “fully recovered from injuries”, aiming to make his debut as soon as possible for Timão.

“Football is very complex, I was at Palmeiras, there’s no way to erase it. But today I’m totally focused here and I’ll work hard, do my best. On the field I’ll demonstrate. I’m grateful for the opportunity. I’m very happy to be part of such a qualified group and I hope that they can play on the field,” said the player revealed in the Verdão youth categories.

João Pedro did not hide his admiration for the football of Fagner, who has played for Corinthians since 2014. The player showed that he knows how difficult it is to be a substitute for a player who is rarely absent from matches. “I’ve known Fagner for a while, I follow him, I admire his career in football. Football gives everyone a moment, I come to work, do my best and embrace the opportunities I have. I admire, I like Fagner, but I’ll do my job so that everything goes well.”

Regarding the physical problems in his career, João said he was recovered, already working with the group. The full-back’s last match was in April. “This has been my second week of work, so I already feel good. I’m fully recovered from the injuries so as soon as I get started I’ll be happy, but without speeding up processes.”

When talking about his style of play, João Pedro said he has defensive awareness, acquired in Portugal. However, the young man did not hide to stand out for his offensive force and that he “likes to support”. In his career, the player came to act improvised as a midfielder.

Corinthians’ next game will be against Juventude, next Tuesday. João Pedro is registered with the CBF’s IDB and is free to make his debut for the club.

Leave your comment