Fan Token Market Reheats Club Economy

Although not a pioneer, Corinthians’ entry into the Fan Token market sounds like an official milestone in the dispute of Brazilian clubs in the digital sphere.

With a taste for the future!

And as the details of the contract with “Sócios.com” were not revealed (duration and minimum guaranteed), I resorted to professionals in the market.

It is estimated that, at this first moment, the São Paulo club has guaranteed around R$ 15 million per year with its “$SCCP Fan Token”.

Paco Roche, the platform’s public relations manager, says in a statement that the initial batch of 850,000 tokens sold out in two hours.

And that next Thursday (the 9th) a second batch will be made available.

According to him, the cryptoactive is already the most successful in the history of the platform.

I have no doubts that the frenzy generated by the signings of Giuliano, Renato Augusto, Roger Guedes and Willian boosted sales.

It is a new world of possibilities that opens up for clubs, with terms still little known and a source of incalculable income.

Land to be explored, which moves executives in the sector, delighted with the prospect of monetizing the clubs, connecting it to the fan’s passion.

Known as FTOs, Fan Tokens are just one of the assets of the digital world now explored by major international brands.

Atlético de Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Juventus, Milan, Arsenal, City, PSG and others are already on the platform now also used by Atlético-MG and Corinthians.

In general terms, the “utility token” was created so that investors around the world have access to services, products and decision-making.

And they pay for it, as if they bought the key that gives access to the portfolio of opportunities offered by that company or institution.

A large shelf that not even digital business executives dare to measure the number of actions that such a relationship can generate.

PSG moved millions in Messi’s contraction;

Atlético-MG linked the launch of its FTO to the arrival of international Diego Costa;

And Corinthians strongly united him around Willian.

Roughly speaking, it is an asset protected by encryption like a digital currency.

Like a “Bitcoin”, whose value can increase or decrease in minutes – who will regulate it is the market.

I don’t understand very little about the topic, but those who have mastered it are excited about the new perspectives.

Vasco was the pioneer and launched his, in partnership with MB Digital Assets, focused on the solidarity mechanism of 12 players created at the base of the club.

Cruzeiro followed and, with the help of the founder of the exchange BitcoinTrade, launched its FTO backed by the money generated by the same mechanism.

RUBRO-NEGRA EXPECTATION

In the coming days, Flamengo will officially announce the name of its Fan Token.

And millions around the world are already waiting for the day it will be placed on the market, its face value and the volume of the first batch.

Three companies are vying for the partnership but, according to such specialists, the platform was chosen these days.

The rubro-negro FTO will also be on “Sócios.com”, alongside the biggest in the world.

And under a heavy contract, estimated at R$30 million a year, for a period of three to four years.

If that’s the case, we’ll be talking about something between R$90 and 120 million.

Is it or is it not a brave new world, this digital universe?