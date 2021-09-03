Febraban reaffirms support for manifesto text and says it respects the position of Banco do Brasil and Caixa | Economy

In addition to Febraban, the letter had the signature of around 200 professional associations – among them the Brazilian Agribusiness Association (Abag), the Retail Development Institute (IDV), Fecomercio and the National Federation of Automotive Vehicle Distribution (Fenabrave). The release was for Tuesday (31) and would criticize the institutional crisis between the Executive and Judiciary powers.

Fiesp sends a message to entities extending adherence to manifesto on institutional pacification

See the full letter that asks for harmony for the three powers

As reported by the Valdo Cruz’s blog, the manifesto “The Square is of the Three Powers” was poorly received at the Planalto Palace, as it carried clear messages in the direction of President Jair Bolsonaro. The president of Caixa, Pedro Guimarães, even suggested that banks leave the entity if the manifesto was released with the signature of the federation.

On Monday (30), Febraban had said that it did not participate in the drafting of a text that “contains attacks on the government or opposition to the current economic policy”. In this Thursday’s note, the entity says it approved the version presented “within a pluri-federative context of entities representing the productive sector and whose sole purpose is to defend the harmony of the institutional environment in the country”.

“Febraban confirms its support for the content of the text it approved, which is already widely known, thus fulfilling its role by joining the other productive sectors in Brazil in a request for balance and serenity, basic elements of a solid and vigorous democracy”, says the note.

Valdo Cruz: Skaf tells ministers in Bolsonaro that manifesto disclosure is suspended

Febraban also says that the Federation of Industries of the State of São Paulo (Fiesp) did not consult the other entities that signed the manifesto before suspending its publication. The president of the Fiesp, Paulo Skaf, warned ministers of the Bolsonaro government that he would postpone it. The reason for the suspension was, precisely, the reaction of the government itself.

“In view of this, Febraban assesses that, within its scope, the matter is closed and with that it will no longer be bound by the decisions of Fiesp, which, without consulting the other entities, decided to postpone the publication of the manifesto without a date”, states the text .

Fiesp says that “dozens of other entities” have expressed interest in signing and, therefore, the adhesions will continue throughout this week.

Read the full note from Febraban

The Brazilian Federation of Banks (FEBRABAN) reaffirms its support for the manifesto “The Square is of the Three Powers”, whose adhesion took place, from the beginning, within a pluri-federative context of entities representing the productive sector and whose sole purpose is to defend the harmony of the institutional environment in the country.

The Federation of Industries of the State of São Paulo (FIESP) assumed the coordination of the signature collection process and was responsible for the publication, according to an e-mail sent to more than 200 entities last August 27th.

FEBRABAN considers that the content of the manifesto, approved by its own governance, was widely publicized by the country’s media, fulfilling its purpose. The Federation expresses respect for the option of Banco do Brasil and Caixa Econômica Federal, which took a stand against the signing of the manifesto.

In view of this, FEBRABAN assesses that, within its scope, the matter is closed and, therefore, it will no longer be bound by FIESP’s decisions, which, without consulting the other entities, decided to postpone the publication of the manifesto without a date.