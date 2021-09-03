Federal Police operation target, adviser to senator Marcos Rogério is on the run | Rondônia

Marcelo Guimarães Cortez Leite had a search and seizure warrant served at his residence, however, according to preliminary information, he has not been located and the preventive arrest warrant has not yet been served.

The operation was carried out last Wednesday (1) with more than 100 arrest and search and seizure warrants served in Porto Velho, Fortaleza, Boa Vista, Guajará-Mirim (RO), Cacoal (RO) and Santa Luzia (MG ).

The senator said through a note to CBN radio on Thursday (2) that he was surprised when he learned of the possible involvement of the advisor and that he chose to remove him from the position.

Check the note in full

“I was surprised by the news of the search and seizure at the home of one of my advisors, located in the parliamentary support office in Porto Velho, RO. I have no information on whether or not there is any involvement in the practice of any illicit, but as a result of the investigations in course, I decided to dismiss him, awaiting further clarification of the facts.”

A criminal organization, specialized in drug trafficking, was the target of an operation by the Federal Police (PF) on Wednesday (1). According to investigations by Operation Alcance, the criminals sent at least a ton of cocaine from Rondônia to Ceará.

What is known so far:

The members of the gang had two different roles: in one of them, the nucleus was responsible for shipping drugs through trucks to Ceará and the other ‘took care’ of the concealment of the property.

The traffic money was deposited in the bank accounts of interposed people and companies, which then received about 3% of the amount moved;

One of these investigated companies did not even have a physical headquarters and had a turnover of R$ 85 million in 2020 alone;

In 15 days, the group received R$ 1.5 million for trafficking;

Seven shipments of drugs sent from RO to the EC were seized, totaling a ton of cocaine;

Also according to the Federal Police, part of the criminal organization’s assets was ‘hidden’ in gas stations, companies, car garages, farms, watercraft and luxury properties.