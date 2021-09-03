Felipe Melo declares himself to Palmeiras and says he was right to close with the club

Credit: Cesar Greco – Ag. Palmeiras – Disclosure

The defensive midfielder Felipe Melo, in an interview with the official channels of Palmeiras, declared himself to the club. The steering wheel recalled the moment he hit Verdão, in 2017, and says he didn’t regret it.

“The club is huge, I didn’t make the choice to come here without knowing it. What has happened has really enriched the history of Palmeiras, which is already very rich. A club that has already won all possible trophies, of tradition, of a passionate crowd…”, said Felipe Melo, who added.

“The club’s obsession is not just the Campeonato Brasileiro, the Copa do Brasil… it’s the Libertadores. I am so happy that I had the wisdom and insight to come to a club that has so much to do with me. Now let’s go looking too hard, as it is a giant club, which lives off trophies.”

Even though he joined Palmeiras, the midfielder should not stay at the club. President Maurício Galiotte has already guaranteed that he should not renew the athlete’s contract, which ends in December this year.

The athlete closed with Palmeiras in 2017 after having spent a year and a half at Inter Milan. Felipe Melo returned to Brazil for 13 years in European football, having played in Italy, Spain and Turkey. Before defending Verdão, the defensive midfielder also played for Flamengo, Cruzeiro and Grêmio.

Read too:

Palmeiras takes action on sales and communicates the market about the departure of boys

Flamengo’s Board of Directors avoids talking about David Luiz so as not to “go under”

Corinthians predicts a million-dollar increase in revenue from player sales

Cruzeiro does not pay for construction cement and is brought to court once again

Brasileirão: Fortaleza receives polls by four players

Di María “excludes” Neymar and CR7 from the list of the best he has seen on the field

player of Corinthians dies after being beaten and stabbed

Director of Corinthians sets the date for the fans’ return to the Arena