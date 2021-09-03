FGTS 2021 profit has already been deposited; see how to check how much you received

The Profit of the FGTS (Guarantee Fund for Employees) was deposited in the workers’ accounts, who can now check the amount received. According to Caixa Econômica Federal, approximately 190 million accounts received the money.

The FGTS Board of Trustees (CCFGTS) decided to transfer R$8.13 billion of the R$8.5 billion in total profit of the Guarantee Fund as a result of monetary corrections accumulated throughout 2020.

The FGTS Profit was transferred to workers who had a balance until December 31, 2020 in active accounts (accounts linked to the current employment contract) and inactive accounts (which are the accounts linked to the employment contract of previous jobs).

To find out the amount the worker received, just multiply the balance in the FGTS accounts by 0.018, which means that for every R$100 in the account, the worker received R$1.86 of the profit.

To check the amount received, you must access the FGTS application, available for mobile phones iOS and Android; the FGTS website (fgts.caixa.gov.br); call phone 111, option 2; or even access Internet Banking for Caixa Econômica Federal account holders.

When accessing the platform, simply request the ‘FGTS Extract’ option. FGTS Profit will be highlighted as ‘cred dist result base year 12/2020’.

Remember that the FGTS profit cannot be withdrawn immediately. This is because the amounts received follow the traditional rules of the program, that is, it is possible to withdraw the Guarantee Fund only in case of unfair dismissal, purchase of property, among other conditions.