Fiat does “Beard, Hair and Mustache” in August

The Fiat Strada pickup was again champion in the monthly sales ranking of Fenabrave. With 9,111 license plates, Strada was in 1st place with a large margin (1,400 units) for the 2nd place, Argo, also from Fiat. The Italian brand made “beard, hair and mustache”, as it is popularly said, as it also won 3rd place on the podium with the Mobi. Only 173 cars separated the Argo and the Mobi.

Jeep Compass in 4th place and Hyundai HB20 in 5th completed the August 5th top ranking. But Fiat also took 8th place with the Toro pickup. Thus, 6 of the 10 best-selling cars are from the same manufacturer, Stellantis. Fiat Argo had the biggest drop among the best sellers (-29.1%).

The list had two surprises: the growth of the Volkswagen T-Cross (+97.5%), which was in 7th place, and the presence of the Chevrolet S10 pickup (+15.8%) in 10th, as it is a high-value commercial vehicle that is not normally among the best sellers. T-Cross and S10 were the fastest growing cars in the top 10. The Hyundai Creta was in 9th place, still with the sales of the old generation. See the ranking in the table below.