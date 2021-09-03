FIFA 22 and God of War are cheaper this week; see offers | Games

PlayStation Store, PlayStation 4 digital store (PS4) and PlayStation 5 (PS5), has two thematic promotions in progress: Essentials and Unmissable Offers. The first brings discounts of up to 75% on high profile games on the platform, including The Last of Us Part 2, God of War and Days Gone. The second brings titles for all tastes with varied discounts, including, Code Vein and Resident Evil 7. The Nuuvem platform carries out its birthday promotion until the 10th of September. Among the 1,500 titles up to 90% cheaper are FIFA 22 and Battlefield 2042, which will be released in October this year.
In turn, the digital store of Xbox highlights the Devil May Cry franchise at attractive prices. Finally, Valve’s Steam platform brings names like No Man’s Sky, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and Hunt: Showdown. Several indie game publishers have also joined in with exclusive offers until September 7th. Check, in the next lines, the main offers of the week.
FIFA 22 is among the games on sale on the Nuuvem platform — Photo: Press Release/EA Sports
Until September 15th, PlayStation players can enjoy games like GTA 5: Premium Edition, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night. In addition, Persona 5 Royal it’s on sale once again and it’s an opportunity for JRPG fans.
The Last of Us Part 2 is one of the highlights of the PS4 library, which is now optimized on the PS5 — Photo: Publicity/Sony
- The Last of Us Part 2 – R$187.12;
- God of War – R$89.70;
- Days Gone – R$ 119.70;
- Code Vein – R$ 74.97;
- Resident Evil 7 – R$49.75;
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition – R$79.95;
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition – R$149.45;
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night – R$99.75;
- Persona 5 Royal Deluxe Edition – R$ 116.60;
- Control Ultimate Edition – R$ 107.45.
Xbox Live Gold subscribers can also take advantage of additional discounts on catalog titles, including names like Red Dead Redemption 2 and Farming Simulator 19.
Devil May Cry 5 rescues beloved characters and also presents new faces — Photo: Divulgação/Capcom
- Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition – R$ 123.00;
- Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition Hunter Bundle – R$ 27.0;
- Devil May Cry HD Collection – BRL 74.50;
- Stranded Deep – BRL 37.47;
- Monster Harvest – R$59.96;
- Friday the 13th: The Game – BRL 12.87;
- F1 2021 – BRL 224.25;
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition – R$ 74.97 (Live Gold);
- Farming Simulator 19 – R$ 73.47 (Live Gold);
- Red Dead Redemption 2 – R$ 124.97 (Live Gold).
In the traditional Midweek Madness, the Steam platform brings games like Foundation, Superliminal and the Earth Defense Force franchise at discounted prices. It is also worth mentioning discounts on games like Spiritfarer, cyberpunk 2077 and Dark Souls Remastered.
Spiritfarer brings beautiful hand-drawn graphics and a sensitive approach to death — Photo: Press Release/Thunder Lotus Games
- No Man’s Sky – R$64.99;
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition – R$ 19.99;
- Hunt: Showdown – R$ 44.50;
- Foundation – R$43.49;
- Superliminal – R$ 20.89;
- Earth Defense Force: Iron Rain – R$ 27.49;
- Earth Defense Force 5 – R$43.99;
- Spiritfarer – R$ 28.99;
- Cyberpunk 2077 – R$ 133.93;
- Dark Souls Remastered – £24.95.
Until September 10, the Nuuvem platform carries out the 2021 Yearbook promotion, with 1.5 thousand games for PC with discounts that reach almost 90%. In celebration, it is still possible to buy access to the Xbox Game Pass cheaper. Check out some featured titles.
- Battlefield 2042 – R$199.00;
- FIFA 22 – R$219.00;
- Resident Evil Village – R$159.99;
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition – R$69.99;
- Resident Evil 3 – R$39.99;
- Devil May Cry 5 – Deluxe Edition – R$ 62.49.
