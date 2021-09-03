FIFA promises “appropriate action” after racist episodes during England’s game against Hungary | qualifiers – europe

FIFA promised to take “appropriate actions” after episodes of racist abuse and hostile behavior directed at players from England during Thursday’s match against Hungary , for the European qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup.

— First and foremost, FIFA strongly rejects any form of racism and violence and has a very clear policy of zero tolerance to this behavior in football. FIFA will take the appropriate actions as soon as it receives the reports on the game between Hungary and England – declared the entity, in a statement.

Striker Raheem Sterling and midfielder Jude Bellingham were the target of racist chants from Hungarian fans at the Ferenc Puskás Stadium in Budapest. In celebration of Sterling’s goal, the first of the rout by 4 to 0, fans threw plastic cups on the lawn.

England national team players were harassed during the match against Hungary — Photo: AFP

Punished by UEFA with three games with closed gates, Hungary now has a good chance of being punished by FIFA, again due to the attitudes of its fans. The hostile environment started before the kick-off, when English athletes knelt in a habitual protest against racism and were ignored by their opponents. At the same moment, a great boo came from the stands.

As Uefa’s punishment was only valid for competitions organized by Uefa, the Ferenc Puskás Stadium was able to receive around 67,000 fans in this match between Hungary and England for the qualifiers (Fifa’s responsibility). The match had been classified as “high risk” due to the possibility of racist and homophobic abuses.

— It is completely unacceptable that English players suffered racist abuse in Hungary last night. I call on FIFA to take strong action against those responsible and ensure that this kind of disgraceful behavior is eradicated from football forever,” said Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson.

After the 4-0 victory, England’s players still had to deal with the firing of fireworks onto the pitch. There were English FA officials in the stadium stands to film possible racist incidents.

“There’s nothing more our players can do that they haven’t done in the last two, three years, to spread the right message, to take a stand. Now it’s time for other people to protect them. There is nothing more that this group can do to fight racism. We are trying to do our part, but others also need to act correctly to progress – declared coach Gareth Southgate, at a press conference.

