FIFA seeks support from athletes for the World Cup every 2 years with Haaland as an example – 03/09/2021

FIFA seeks support from players for its project of holding the World Cup every two years. The idea is already advancing, as shown in the column, with the support of member federations and the promise of a relay between the continents as headquarters. For the athletes, the proposal focuses on the idea that several professionals lose the chance to compete in the Worlds at the height of their careers, with the current hiatus of four years.

The board of the international federation wants to create a commission with players and former players who travel the world defending the idea — ambassador of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, the Brazilian Cafu is quoted to be part of the group.

Even without having something articulated yet, some former athletes have already expressed themselves in favor of the project. On August 15, Ivorian Yaya Touré posted on his Twitter account that “playing the World Cup every two years will help Africa to develop and it is crucial for African players to compete at a high level to gain valuable experience.” Touré played three Cups, in 2006 (Germany), 2010 (South Africa) and 2014 (Brazil).

Argentinian Javier Mascherano, world runner-up in 2014, said in a recent interview with EFE agency that at first the idea seemed strange, but that later he understood that it would be a change in the calendar that, according to him, could benefit the players.

“From a player’s point of view, no one can imagine the pressure you have when a single mistake can risk the only chance in life to make or go far at a World Cup. And it’s very cruel to have to wait another four years to win a Cup,” said Mascherano.

More chances to participate in a World Cup, and compete in it at the peak of their career, is the combo that the FIFA project, played by a group created to present plans for changes in the calendar and which is headed by former Arsenal coach Arsene Wenger , presents to players.

The argument is that the four-year cycle is too long for professionals who live with injuries and the normal ups and downs of a career in high-performance sports. Many emerge in a year of the World Cup, but their teams are not classified or they do not have enough time to be called up, and four years later they are not at the same technical and physical level.

Informally, the Norwegian phenomenon Erling Haaland, forward for Borussia Dortmund (ALE), has been used as an example. At 21, he plays for Norway in the European Qualifiers for Qatar-2022 in a tough group and this Wednesday (1) he scored a goal in the 1-1 draw against the Netherlands. The result left the Norwegians in fourth, behind Turkey, Holland and Montenegro – only the winner of each bracket qualifies directly for the World Cup, with the second competing in a play-off.

If Norway doesn’t go to Qatar, Haaland will only have the chance to play a World Cup again in 2026, when he will be 26 years old. Impossible to predict how it will be, technically and physically — in a biennial format, he would already have another opportunity at 23 years of age.

The World Cup every two years would be another piece in the organizational change FIFA plans for football after 2024. The group led by Arsene Wenger discusses leaving one or two months a year exclusively for national team games and the rest for national competitions and continental clubs, in addition to vacations.

There would be fewer FIFA dates, which are currently spread over nine days for five months a year, but which would be offset by the World Cup every two years. It could be the end, or at least the lessening, of tensions between federations and clubs over the release of players to national teams, like the one now taking place in September. Some leagues, such as the English one, vetoed athletes from traveling to the qualifiers in South America, claiming that the quarantines required because of the covid-19 would jeopardize the use of those called up on their return.

THE CAF, the African confederation, has already signaled that it can support the biennial Cup as a bloc if it enters the agenda of a future Congress — 56 of the 211 possible votes would already be guaranteed. In recent weeks, federations in Asia, such as Nepal and Bangladesh, have shown themselves in favor and FIFA is betting that smaller associations from the concacaf (Confederation of North, Central and Caribbean America) are also expected to be in favor soon.

The proposal was presented by the federation of Saudi Arabia, at the Congress held virtually at the end of May. In fact, a bureaucratic act, since the movement to analyze the idea came from the group led by Wenger, but which needed a federation to pay for it. If the commission created gives a positive opinion, approval via Congress will be required, with votes from the 211 member federations — they are annual meetings, held between May and June and the next one will be in 2022.