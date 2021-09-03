find out how much the BRL 34 million premium in savings yields

This Saturday (04/09), Caixa will draw the numbers of the new accumulated Mega-Sena contest, nº 2406. The winner, if he manages to match the tens by himself, may receive the prize of R$ 34 million, considering that the jackpot is accumulated within this value range. But do you know what to do with the money? A good idea is to leave it earning in the savings account.

Below, we indicate how much the Mega-Sena prize is worth, accumulated in R$34 million. The calculations were performed according to the Selic rate (70%) for the first month in the savings account. Remembering that the last Mega-Sena drawing, number 2405, was held on September 1, 2021. The numbers drawn were: 21 – 38 – 48 – 49 – 53 – 59.

No one person got lucky enough to hit all six dozen. As a result, the Mega-Sena prize totaled approximately R$34 million. The previous contest, on the other hand, had 18 bets that registered corners. Each of the people will take BRL 154,808.90. The court was conquered by 2,630 players, each of whom will receive BRL 1,513.61.

Check out the broadcast of the latest Mega-Sena draw:

Mega-Sena: how much R$34 million in savings yields

If the player hits, alone, the six dozen of the Mega-Sena, he can receive around R$ 34 million of the accumulated prize. There is even the possibility of leaving the money yielding in savings. The yield calculation can be done by checking the Selic percentage.

Currently, the rate is 5.25%. This means that the BRL 34 million prize can yield around R$ 104.1 thousand in the first month. Bets for the new contest can be registered until 19:00 on September 4, 2021, either through lottery outlets or through Caixa’s specific website.

Those interested can make a ticket of six to 15 numbers. Remembering that the minimum bet costs R$ 4.50. The draw will be broadcast on Caixa’s YouTube channel.

What is the chance of winning the Mega-Sena award?

The chance of securing the Mega-Sena prize is variable. It all depends on the contest and the dozens played on each ticket. Besides, of course, the type of bet placed by the person. For six dozen tickets, the probability of taking the money is 1 in 50,063,860.

The information was released by Caixa itself. For tickets with maximum bets of 15 tens (value of R$ 22,522.50), the chance of winning the Mega-Sena is of 1 in 10,003.