Fiocruz will deliver next doses of AstraZeneca from the 13th

The Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz) informed today (2) that it will make its next deliveries of vaccines against covid-19 to the National Immunization Program (PNI) from the week of September 13th to 17th.

The foundation’s Institute of Technology in Immunobiologicals (Bio-Manguinhos) produces the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine from imported active pharmaceutical ingredients (IFA), while not completing the technology transfer process to nationalize the production of the input.

Fiocruz explains that the next deliveries will be in two weeks because the monthly arrival of API scheduled for August only took place at the end of the month, on the 25th and 30th. As the production and quality control of the doses require three weeks, the vaccines produced are not yet available for release.

The IFA that arrived on August 25th has already been fully used in the manufacture of doses, as well as part of what was delivered on August 30th. According to Fiocruz, 6.1 million doses are in the quality control stage.

Bio-Manguinhos will receive tomorrow (3) another batch of the input, which is produced by the Chinese laboratory WuXi Biologics and brought to the country by plane. The IFA that will arrive in Brazil tomorrow should allow for the production of another 4.5 million doses, which will be delivered this month to the PNI.

So far, the foundation’s forecast is to deliver 15 million doses of the vaccine in September, which could be readjusted if new IFA shipments arrive in the country.

Fiocruz claims that AstraZeneca has guaranteed monthly deliveries of API batches, as agreed. “However, Fiocruz has sought to speed up the shipment of shipments with the pharmaceutical in order to ensure uninterrupted weekly deliveries”.

Since the beginning of the year, Fiocruz has delivered 91.9 million doses to the Ministry of Health, 87.9 million of which produced by Bio-Manguinhos and 4 million imported ready-made from India.