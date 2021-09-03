Fiocruz will not deliver doses of vaccine against Covid-19 for two weeks

The Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz) informed this Thursday that it will be two weeks without delivering to the Ministry of Health doses of vaccine against Covid-19 developed by AstraZeneca bottled by the institution due to the delay in the arrival of supplies.







Health professional holds AstraZeneca vaccine vial against Covid-19 in Rio de Janeiro 01/23/2021 REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes Photo: Reuters

Two shipments of the active pharmaceutical ingredient (IFA) arrived in Brazil on the 25th and 30th of August and a new batch this Friday, after what was originally scheduled. With the delay in arrival, the next batches of vaccine deliveries are only scheduled for the week of September 13th to 17th.

“The entire process, from the arrival of the input to the delivery of the vaccine, takes about three weeks, including the period for quality control of the vaccines,” Fiocruz said in a statement.

“All doses related to the batch of API received on 8/25 have already been produced and are in the quality control stage. Part of the batch received on 8/30 has also been produced. At the moment, there are 6.1 million doses in the quality control stage and the rest in production,” he added.

Since the beginning of the year, Fiocruz has delivered 91.9 million doses of the vaccine to the National Immunization Program (PNI), which means a delay in the original forecast of delivering 100 million doses by July.