Fiocruz will not deliver doses of vaccine against Covid-19 for two weeks

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) – The Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz) said on Thursday that it will not deliver to the Ministry of Health doses of the vaccine against Covid-19 developed by AstraZeneca, bottled by the institution, due to the delay in the arrival of supplies. .

Two shipments of the active pharmaceutical ingredient (IFA) arrived in Brazil on the 25th and 30th of August and a new batch this Friday, after what was originally scheduled. With the delay in arrival, the next batches of vaccine deliveries are only scheduled for the week of September 13th to 17th.

“The entire process, from the arrival of the input to the delivery of the vaccine, takes about three weeks, including the period for quality control of the vaccines,” Fiocruz said in a statement.

“All doses related to the batch of API received on 8/25 have already been produced and are in the quality control stage. Part of the batch received on 8/30 has also been produced. At the moment, there are 6.1 million doses in the quality control stage and the rest in production”, he added.

Since the beginning of the year, Fiocruz has delivered 91.9 million doses of the vaccine to the National Immunization Program (PNI), which means a delay in the original forecast of delivering 100 million doses by July.

(By Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Edition by Pedro Fonseca)

See too

+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ “Gourmet” charcoal that doesn’t get your hands dirty becomes a meme on social media; listen

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Suzy Cortez says she talked to the owner of OnlyFans about banning pornography on the site

+ Juliana Bonde reveals that she was threatened with rape by assailants

+ Porn actor found dead in highway ditch

+ Learn how to make Ivete Sangalo’s delicious feijoada recipe

+ Geisy complains about social media censorship: “Instagram is chasing me”



+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Yasmin Brunet breaks the silence

+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach