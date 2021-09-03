Fiocruz will not deliver vaccine doses for two weeks – News

Fiocruz (Oswaldo Cruz Foundation) informed this Thursday that it will be two weeks without delivering vaccine doses against the Ministry of Health. Covid-19 developed by AstraZeneca bottled by the institution due to the delay in the arrival of inputs.

Two IFA (active pharmaceutical ingredient) shipments arrived in Brazil on August 25 and 30, and a new batch this Friday, after the originally scheduled. With the delay in arrival, the next batches of vaccine deliveries are only scheduled for the week of September 13th to 17th.

“The entire process, from the arrival of the input to the delivery of the vaccine, takes about three weeks, including the period for quality control of the vaccines,” Fiocruz said in a statement.

“All doses related to the batch of API received on 8/25 have already been produced and are in the quality control stage. Part of the batch received on 8/30 has also been produced. At the moment, there are 6.1 million doses in the quality control stage and the rest in production”, he added.

Since the beginning of the year, Fiocruz has delivered 91.9 million doses of the vaccine to the PNI (National Immunization Program), which means a delay in the original forecast of delivering 100 million doses by July.

