First name indicated by Lisca, defender Walber hits Vasco | Vasco

Defender Walber is the second reinforcement confirmed by Vasco this week – forward Jhon Sánchez will be introduced later this Thursday. First name indicated by Lisca, he arrives in Rio de Janeiro next Sunday and stays on loan in São Januário until December 30, 2021.

As Lisca’s priority, Vasco adopted patience in the negotiation. At first, Cuiabá did not intend to release him because they only had four defenders in the squad. Last week, defender Anderson Conceição was injured in training, a situation that could further hinder the feasibility of hiring, but the problem was not serious.

+ Understand how Vasco suspended the execution of R$ 93.5 million and the plan to pay the labor debt

The next step was for Cuiabá to hire another defender, and that happened on Wednesday, when announced Alan Empereur, ex-Palm trees. With Anderson without major restrictions and the reinforcement of Mato Grosso’s people confirmed, the path for Walber to fulfill his wish was clear.

1 of 2 Walber will arrive in Rio on Sunday to sign with Vasco — Photo: Publicity / Cuiabá Walber will arrive in Rio on Sunday to sign with Vasco — Photo: Disclosure / Cuiabá

This Thursday, after much conversation between the boards of Vasco, Cuiabá and Athletico-PR, the club that holds Walber’s economic rights, the transfer of the Paraíba citizen to Colina was agreed.

Walber always wanted Vasco

At a time of consolidation in football, Walber, aged 24, expressed his desire to work for Vasco since the beginning of the negotiation. He sees the club as the possibility of a career leap. In addition, he wants to have more minutes in the field. In Brasileirão, he only played for Cuiabá in the last round, entering the final stretch of the 0-0 draw with Fortaleza.

Last year, for example, he was Guarani’s absolute starter in Serie B. He only lost three matches by suspension and two more when an outbreak of Covid-19 hit 17 Bugre players. Walber, who has a contract with Athletico-PR until December 2023, was on loan at Cuiabá until December.

Lisca already wanted to work with Walber from América-MG, the club he directed before arriving in São Januário. O Coelho’s interest in the athlete was confirmed by the coach in an interview given one day before the end of the last Series B.