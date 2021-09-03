Flamengo finishes preventive work with Rodrigo Caio and gets him ready to go until the end of the season

Rodrigo Caio finishes a meticulous work of muscle rebalancing to return to Flamengo seven weeks after the last match. This week, the defender started his first activities with the squad, and next week the club plans to integrate him permanently so that he is on the field against Palmeiras, on the 12th, for the Brazilian Nationals. The last participation was on July 25, against São Paulo.
Altogether, the player has taken the field in just a third of the games this season. He played five of the 16 matches in July, four in June and May, and three in April. With each small sequence, new physical problems appeared. The medical department detected that a longer break would be necessary for a work to rebalance the gait – in order not to overload the right knee joint and avoid new muscle injuries.
Crystal Ball:GLOBO tool shows title chances, fall risk and other data of your team
Rodrigo, then, started to make a series of personalized interventions, without a stipulated time for the return, which would only happen when the objective was reached. Now, the player has reached the last stage of physical transition. He already does most of the activities with the rest of the group, like this Thursday, but he still needs individual work. That will accompany you even when you return to play for Flamengo.
Punishment:Conmebol fines Flamengo R$62,000 at Libertadores
The idea is that, after all this time idle, Rodrigo Caio will definitely return to the starting lineup for the final phase of the season. After Palmeiras, Flamengo will have qualifiers for the Copa do Brasil and Libertadores, against Grêmio and Barcelona (EQU), respectively.