Flamengo Project in Europe is presented and has a good evaluation by the Board of Directors | Flamengo

At a meeting held this Thursday night, the Flamengo brand’s internationalization project in Europe was presented and received great reception (including with opponents), with the right to applause. Now, the next step is to sign with a bank, attract investors and prepare documentation to put the club’s name in Portugal.

Rodrigo Tostes with President Rodolfo Landim

The bank that Flamengo has advanced conversations is the BTG Pactual. Then, according to investors who have already had contact with the club, the idea is to raise 50 million euros (about BRL 307 million).

The person responsible for running the project is the Vice President of Finance Rodrigo Tostes, who highlighted the importance of getting investment from companies for success.

– We were very pleased with the receptivity of the Board of Directors on the project concept. It was unanimous that it is an excellent path for Flamengo. Now our focus is to hire a bank and attract investors. Without investors, we cannot take the next step – said Tostes.

