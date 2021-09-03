Flávio and Carlos Bolsonaro paid homage to the firefighter who was supposed to be the case of Ana Cristina

The 01 and 02 sons of President Jair Bolsonaro (no party), respectively Senator Flávio Bolsonaro (Patriotas-RJ) and Councilor Carlos Bolsonaro (Republicanos-RJ), have already paid homage to military firefighter Luiz Cláudio Teixeira da Silva.

As revealed by columnist Guilherme Amado, from metropolises, President Jair Bolsonaro would have passed the command of the crack to Flávio and Carlos, after discovering, in mid-2007, that he was betrayed by his then wife, lawyer Ana Cristina Siqueira Valle, with military firefighter Luiz Cláudio.

The information was confirmed by Marcelo Luiz Nogueira dos Santos, a former employee who reported to the column a series of alleged crimes committed by the Bolsonaro family.

In October 2003, then state deputy Flávio Bolsonaro asked the board of directors of the Legislative Assembly of Rio (Alerj) a motion of praise and congratulations to the Fire Department soldier for the “important services rendered” to the state.

“Tough is the mission of those who, at the sacrifice of their lives, make use of all the means at hand and take the initiative to act, with the purpose of their efforts to redound to the benefit of every man with really brilliant aptitudes, with fiber, spirit entrepreneurial and noble excellence, he does what must be done, improves what can be improved, helps without requiring help: he is the professional who, when entrusted with a mission, takes the missive without hesitation”, wrote son 01.

In December 2004, the City Council of Rio granted, after Carlos’ request, the Pedro Ernesto Medal of Merit to Luiz Cláudio.