Flávio’s former advisor at Alerj says he gave back 80% of his salary to the then wife of Bolsonaro

RIO — A former adviser to senator Flávio Bolsonaro (Patriota-RJ) during the period he was state deputy in Rio stated that he gave 80% of the salary of R$7,326 he received to lawyer Ana Cristina Valle, then wife of President Jair Bolsonaro. Flávio is accused of operating a “cracking” scheme and was denounced by the Public Ministry of Rio (MP-RJ) for criminal organization, embezzlement, money laundering and embezzlement. Ana Cristina, in turn, is investigated by an alleged scheme of phantom officials and “cracks” at the time she was the chief of staff of Rio councilor Carlos Bolsonaro (Republicans). The revelation was made through the “Metropolis” portal.

He is Flávio’s second former advisor to reveal the return of wages. In November last year, O GLOBO showed that Luiz Souza told the MP-RJ that he was obliged to return more than 90% of what he received. She presented bank statements to prove that, between 2011 and 2017, she transferred R$ 160,000 to Fabrício Queiroz, who also served in the cabinet and is another target of the prosecutors’ complaint that affects Flávio.

Marcelo Luiz Nogueira de Santos, who was based in Flávio’s office at the Legislative Assembly of Rio (Alerj) between 2003 and 2007), says that he returned, in total, around R$ 340,000, and that the practice was a condition for maintenance of employment. The values, according to him, were withdrawn and transferred in kind. According to Nogueira, other employees of Flávio and Carlos’ offices also passed on the values ​​to Ana Cristina — the mission of raising the funds would later have been left to Queiroz. According to him, Flávio, Carlos and Jair Bolsonaro were aware of what was going on.

Also on the portal “Metrópoles”, the former advisor stated that Ana Cristina is the real owner of the house where she currently lives, in Lago Sul, a noble region of Brasília — she says that the property is rented. According to Nogueira, the lawyer signed drawer contracts with two oranges, who appear as owners of the business, in order not to draw attention. The president’s ex-wife’s new home, however, was revealed a week ago by Veja magazine.

Nogueira worked at the house in Brasília between February and June this year and the third indictment against Ana Cristina comes from this period. He told the Public Ministry of Labor (MPT) that he worked without a formal contract, that the situation was analogous to slavery and that he received a salary lower than what had been agreed (R$1,300 instead of R$3,000). Before, he had already worked at Ana Cristina’s house in Resende, in the south of the state.

Jair Renan and Marcelo Luiz Nogueira dos Santos, family employee Photo: Reproduction

The relationship with the family also includes a close relationship with Jair Renan Bolsonaro, son of Ana Cristina and the president. Nogueira says that the Chief Executive asked him, after the couple’s separation, to move in with the lawyer to be a “nanny” for Jair Renan, who was then a child. Two months ago, the president’s son posted a photo on Instagram alongside Nogueira, whom he called a friend. “You taught me a lot, especially how to become a good person. Your empathy and caring are contagious, and I will be forever grateful.”

Ana Cristina and Carlos had their banking and tax secrecy broken by the Rio Courts in the investigation that investigates the existence of phantom employees and the alleged practice of cracking.

Speaking to “Metropolis”, the defense of Flávio Bolsonaro stated that he is unaware of the former advisor’s statements and that the congressman is not aware of alleged irregularities that may have been committed by former employees of his former office at Alerj. Carlos and Ana Cristina’s defenses were not located.