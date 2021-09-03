Fluminense fans revolt over a draw with Juventude, at Maracanã

This Thursday night (02), in a late game of the 14th round of the Brasileirão, Fluminense and Juventude were tied 1-1 at Maracanã. The result irritated the tricolors, who complained a lot on social networks, especially Lucca and Samuel Xavier. The first scored an own goal, while the second lost a clear chance when the game was 1-0.
That draw there was more Samuel Xavier’s fault than Lucca’s, that goal he lost, if he makes it, we win the game, tnc
— THALISSON ᶠᶠᶜ (@thalissonffc)
September 2, 2021
Lucca’s Motto is: If it’s not helping, get in the way, what matters is participating
— André Deprê (@andredepre_ffc)
September 2, 2021
Calegari needs to go back and Lucca shouldn’t be at Fluminense. BAD player, old and who earns little
— Fluminense 2mil (@flu2mil)
September 2, 2021
Fluminense cannot depend on EgÍdio and Samuel Xavier (or their reserves) to participate in attacking moves.
It’s past time to hold these guys on defense.
The attack solution is closer to being found with Arias having freedom and another half or two loose ends.
— Jornal Tricolor (@tricolor_jornal)
September 3, 2021
CALLEGARI at Samuel Xavier
Marlon in Egypt
MURIEL at Marcos Felipe.
— Hello Peter (@euuzumaki04)
September 3, 2021