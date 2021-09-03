Fluminense fans revolt over a draw with Juventude, at Maracanã

This Thursday night (02), in a late game of the 14th round of the Brasileirão, Fluminense and Juventude were tied 1-1 at Maracanã. The result irritated the tricolors, who complained a lot on social networks, especially Lucca and Samuel Xavier. The first scored an own goal, while the second lost a clear chance when the game was 1-0.