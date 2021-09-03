Fluminense improves, but scores an own goal and a bitter draw with Juventude

Fluminense can take a lesson from the bitter draw 1-1 against Juventude yesterday, in a late game at the Brazilian Nationals: that they don’t need to be afraid to attack. The tricolor season created a reactive identity, of a team more concerned with defending itself than going forward. When he dropped that stigma, he played a good game at Maracanã. Upon returning to his origins, he suffered a severe blow. The feeling is that coach Marcão’s team evolves with each round, but it still needs to get rid of some ties.

With the result, Fluminense rose to 11th position with 22 points, the same score as the club from Rio Grande do Sul, which is in 13th. A victory would have placed the tricolor in eighth place, close to the G6.

Flu’s good posture was mainly due to Jhon Arias. Highlight of the team, the Colombian reinforcement was responsible for making Fluminense start the match well and present themselves to the attack. The moves already show some evolution compared to what was seen before, but still lacking more efficiency at the time of completion.

Quick touches down the middle with Nonato, Arias and Yago, who tried to throw Fred into the area but had Lucca free on the right; or the clear chance of Samuel Xavier, facing the goal, who kicked it out after a good exchange of passes, are examples.

— I think I tried very hard, if I only hit the goal it would be good. Unfortunately, football is like that, but it’s a forward ball. It was a bad draw, which was not in our plans – analyzed Samuel Xavier.

When opening the scoreboard, Fluminense gave an answer for itself. Fred did a beautiful pivot job and found a pass for Jhon Arias to play at the goalkeeper’s exit with category.

Before, the tricolor had become hostage to the set-piece to score goals. Of the ten scored since the beginning of August, five were from a penalty, one from a cross from a foul, one from a foul and another from a second corner. Only Yago’s in the 4-2 defeat by Inter, at Beira-Rio, and Bobadilla’s, in a disputed ball against Bahia, were not born this way.

After opening the scoreboard, Fluminense preferred to manage the result to try to kill the game, and ended up punished.

Even before suffering the tie, the tricolor escaped in a rushed marking by referee Heber Roberto Lopes, who fouled in a mistaken exit from Marcos Felipe’s goal.

In another defense failure in the aerial game, Juventude reached a draw. Missing at the entrance to the area, Lucca tried to cut and sent against his own patrimony, covering up Marcos Felipe.

In the end, the quest for victory was hampered by reckless attacks. Luiz Henrique started well, but Cazares once again managed to add little to the team, as did Bobadilla.

Fluminense returns to the field next Tuesday, in front of the Chapecoense lantern, at Arena Condá. Juventude play on the same day, visiting Corinthians.