For Guedes, Country transforms cyclical recovery into ‘sustainable growth’

Paulo Guedes (Photo: Marcos Corrêa/PR)

A day after the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) announced a slight retreat in the Brazilian economy in the second quarter, the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, said that Brazil is experiencing “sustainable growth”.

“Brazil is transforming cyclical recovery into sustainable growth. Many people doubt the future growth of Brazil, but we have more than R$ 500 billion contracted in investments”, he said, at an event at Palácio do Planalto to sign railway authorizations.

In his speech, the minister cited the approval of the Income Tax tax reform by the Chamber of Deputies and thanked the help of the president of Casas, Arthur Lira (PP-AL).

Guedes also said that the movement of authorizations for railroads changes the “axis” of auctions from mere collection to a greater investment commitment. “The railway aspect will lower Brazil’s cost and increase competitiveness.”

After suffering criticism from the business sector in recent days, Guedes ended his speech citing half of President Jair Bolsonaro’s campaign slogan: “Brazil above all”.

