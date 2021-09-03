Forbidden West Horizon Collector’s Edition Will Have Robot Elephant Statue

THE PlayStation today released four special editions of Forbidden West horizon ranging from digital rewards to figurines and mini art books.

The most complete version, Regalla Edition, includes

Horizon Forbidden West (Digital) for PS4 and PS5 (download code for the game will be included in a voucher in the box)

Horizon Forbidden West’s SteelBook

Tremortusk and Aloy figurines (needs to be assembled and instructions will be included in the box)

Aloy Focus replica with a custom pedestal

2 cards with printed artwork

Sunwing and Clawstrider replicas

Mini Art Book

fabric map

2 special in-game skins (Carja Behemoth Elite and Nora Thunder Elite)

2 in-game special weapons (Carja Behemoth Short Bow and Nora Thunder Sling)

In-game resource pack including ammo, potions and travel packs

Apex Clawstrider Machine Strike in-game

Exclusive poses and body paintings for photo mode

digital soundtrack

Digital version of The Sunhawk, Horizon Zero Dawn’s first Graphic Novel. Check out the different versions below:

Standard Edition and deluxe digital can be purchased at this link. Versions that include physical rewards (Special, Collector’s and Regalla) must be sold in retail stores.

Forbidden West horizon will be released on February 18, 2022.

If you want to remember the universe, the predecessor of the future game of Guerrilla Games, Horizon Zero Dawn, is available at Amazon. Secure yours!

If you purchase through our links, Young Nerd can receive a commission.