Forbidden West will not upgrade from PS4 to PS5

Horizon: Forbidden West will not have an option to upgrade from the PS4 version to the PS5 version, either in the common or special editions, and it will not be possible to pay to transform a standard edition into one that has the PS5 version.

As previously announced, Forbidden West will receive separate PS4 and PS5 versions of the same game — you can play the PS4 version on PS5, but without the visual and performance improvements. Revealed on the game’s FAQ page, it is revealed that the standard and special editions of the game will not come with Dual Entitlement, ie the option for both consoles.

Dual Entitlement is included in Digital Deluxe Edition, Collector’s Edition or Regalla Edition, but they are completely separate purchases. Unlike other PS5 games such as Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut, there will also be no option to upgrade for an additional fee at a reduced cost: “There are no plans for an offer upgrade that turns the standard version into a Digital Deluxe edition at the moment,” says the publication.

Amidst the already confusing scenario of PS5 upgrades, this one seems the least attractive. Sony has not formally explained the decisions in the Horizon: Forbidden West case, but in addition to the fact that it will make more per game, it may come from the fact that the company wants to use one of the biggest launches to boost sales of the new console now. , rather than in the future.

With the game pushed back to February 2022, it looks like we’ll be seeing more of Aloy’s big adventure in the PlayStation Showcase 2021 presentation next week.

*Translated by: Bruno Yonezawa

