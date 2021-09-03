Former de Bolsonaro used money from the sale of apt to buy mansion

Marcelo Luiz Nogueira dos Santos, former employee of the lawyer Ana Cristina Siqueira Valle, told the column that the second wife of President Jair Bolsonaro used the money from the sale of an apartment in Rio de Janeiro to pay down the purchase of an appraised mansion at R$ 3.2 million in Lago Sul, in Brasília. The change was revealed by the column last week.

In the interview with the column, the former employee spoke about the various properties that Ana Cristina bought during her marriage to Jair Bolsonaro. Asked about an apartment in Barra da Tijuca, Marcelo Nogueira, as he is known, said that she no longer had the property. “No, she has already sold it. It was with this money that she is building her house”, says Nogueira, saying that the lawyer did not rent the mansion, but bought the property using oranges. This information was pointed out in a report by journalist Guilherme Amado, from the Metrópoles portal. Wanted, she did not return.

A survey of registries in Rio de Janeiro conducted by the column this week identified that Ana Cristina actually sold the apartment in Barra da Tijuca on April 13, 2020 for a total of R$1.290 million. This is another negotiation that draws attention as she registered the purchase of this same apartment at the notary’s office for R$ 420,000 just nine months earlier, on July 19, 2019. With that, she got three times more than the amount she spent to buy it. it. During this period, the city of Rio de Janeiro assessed the apartment, for tax purposes, at around R$ 1.2 million.

At the time of their marriage, between 1998 and 2008, Jair Bolsonaro and Ana Cristina bought 14 properties. Of these, five were paid in cash. In addition, in at least six cases, the deeds of the negotiations were made at a notary’s office with a declared price below that used to calculate the tax paid on the transfer of real estate, the ITBI – which represents a percentage of the tax value of the property , and it is mandatory.

A rule instituted in February 2020 requires that transactions with these characteristics, purchases of properties declared well below the appraised value, are declared by the notary offices to the Coaf (Conselho de Controle de Valores Financeiras) as “atypical movement”. The determination of the communication of the notary offices was made by the Internal Affairs of the National Council of Justice (CNJ) in the fight against money laundering as of February last year.

move to the mansion

Ana Cristina and Jair Renan Bolsonaro, Jair Bolsonaro’s son ’04’, have been living since June 12 in the property that is four minutes from the JK bridge, one of the capital’s noblest and most valued areas.

The deed of the mansion records that it was purchased on May 31 by a broker named Geraldo Antônio Machado. He lives in another modest house 30 kilometers away, in a condominium in Vicente Pires, a middle-class administrative region in the Federal District. The deed states that the mansion in Lago Sul was purchased for R$2.9 million (about R$300,000 below the appraised value of the residence). Last week, Machado said he rented the mansion to Ana Cristina days after the purchase because he had a “problem” in another business. However, according to Marcelo Nogueira, they would have some drawer contract.

“She was already negotiating the house”

Marcelo Nogueira said that he arrived in Brasília, at work invitation from Ana Cristina, on May 28 this year. She and Jair Renan were still living in the 70 square meter apartment that is in the name of President Jair Bolsonaro. “When I arrived in Brasília, she was already negotiating this house”, reveals Nogueira. “She got the key on June 6th and moved out on June 12th,” he says.

After that, Nogueira says he helped the two move into the mansion and worked for days at a time. “I helped to make the move. I received the move from Resende. I built the whole house. Alone,” he says.

The house in Lago Sul was for sale until days before Ana Cristina and Jair Renan moved. The column found that houses close in size to Ana Cristina’s are being rented on the same block for around R$15,000. The lawyer, who is an advisor to federal deputy Celina Leão (PP-DF), has a net salary of R$ 6,200. The property has a plot of 1,200 square meters and approximately 800 square meters of built area on two floors. There are still four suites. 50 meter pool and other refinements.

broken secrecy

Ana Cristina is currently under investigation with other relatives due to the time she was the chief of staff of Councilor Carlos Bolsonaro (Republicanos-RJ) between 2001 and 2008. 02″ from the president. In May, the TJ-RJ authorized the breach of confidentiality of Carlos Bolsonaro and Ana Cristina, in addition to 25 other people.

Marcelo Nogueira also tells that he was invited by her to be an advisor to Flávio Bolsonaro (Patriota-RJ) between 2003 and 2007. During this period, he was required to pay back 80% of his salary monthly in her hands in cash.

In June, the podcast “UOL Investiga – Jair’s Secret Life” featured bodybuilder Andrea Siqueira Valle, sister of Ana Cristina, admitting that she was giving back 90% of her salary and that Jair Bolsonaro fired a brother of the two named André Valle because he didn’t agree in returning what he received as an adviser to the office of the then federal deputy, now president of the republic.