Former employee points out possible crimes of the Bolsonaro family and says the president knew

Marcelo Luiz Nogueira dos Santos, who worked for 14 years for the Bolsonaro family, narrated to the website metropolises a series of crimes that would have been committed by the lawyer Ana Cristina Valle, who was divorced from Jair Bolsonaro in 2007, with the knowledge of the President of the Republic.

Santos performed several functions. He worked with Flávio Bolsonaro between 2002 and 2007, as a ‘nanny’ for Jair Renan between 2007 and 2009 and with Ana Cristina between 2014 and 2021.

To journalist Guilherme Amado, the former employee reported having returned 80% of everything he received in the years he worked in the office of Flávio, then state deputy in Rio de Janeiro. According to him, around 340 thousand reais.

Santos stated that Ana Cristina was responsible for collecting the money for the ‘rachadinha’ before Fabrício Queiroz entered the scene. She did this not only in Flávio’s office, but in Carlos’ office at the City Council.

Marcelo dos Santos says he resigned from work for his family this year, after Ana Cristina – who currently lives in Brasília – had failed to comply with salary agreements. The agreed amount was 3,000 reais per month, but, according to him, the lawyer paid only 1.3 thousand.

“I told her, ‘Cristina, I don’t have to live in your house. I work to have my corner and in Brasilia everything is expensive. Do you think I’m going to stay at your house and be your slave? Slavery is already over. Are you racist. This is racism. Did you take me out of Rio just because in Brasília I don’t have anyone and I don’t know anything? Do you think I’ll accept what you want to do with me?’” he said, according to metropolises.

When detailing the practice of ‘cracking’ in the office of Jair Bolsonaro’s sons, Santos said that Flávio, Carlos and the president himself were aware of everything.

